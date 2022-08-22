Five thousand competitors from over 57 countries competed at the Pokemon World Championships at London's ExCel Arena.

The popular trading card game is a tactical competition that players say is as complex and difficult as chess.

At the highest level, the game is full of micro-tactics and clever strategies.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game finals saw the winner of each category receive $10,000.

Ondrej Skubal, 23, from the Czech Republic, secured a 2-0 victory in the Masters final in the best-of-three competition.

The Pokemon World Championship in London took place from August 18 to 21, 2022.