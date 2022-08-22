English
London
no comment

Pokemon World Championships in London

Five thousand competitors from over 57 countries competed at the Pokemon World Championships at London's ExCel Arena.

The popular trading card game is a tactical competition that players say is as complex and difficult as chess.

At the highest level, the game is full of micro-tactics and clever strategies.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game finals saw the winner of each category receive $10,000.

Ondrej Skubal, 23, from the Czech Republic, secured a 2-0 victory in the Masters final in the best-of-three competition.

The Pokemon World Championship in London took place from August 18 to 21, 2022.

