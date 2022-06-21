Thousands of people gathered Tuesday in the heritage Indian city of Mysuru to practice yoga as the country celebrated the eighth international yoga day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined the yoga session in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

Soldiers posted on the snow-capped mountain borders also performed yoga exercises to mark the day.

Around a hundred people gather at Thailand's historic city of Ayutthaya -- about 80 kilometres from Bangkok to practise yoga..

Thousands of yoga practitioners gather at a mass yoga event by Vietnam's UNESCO heritage site Ha Long bay to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. Yoga in recent years has become popular in the communist country, surpassing other traditional and conventional physical activities like foot badminton or martial arts