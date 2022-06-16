A vending machine selling edible insects has been set up at a camping facility in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan.

Insects have been drawing attention as an alternative source of protein to solve the global food shortage.

The vending machine was set up by Osawa Asami, an influencer who live-streams her activities on the Internet.

Its menu consists of 18 types of deep-fried insects, including crickets and grasshoppers. Some are sprinkled with salt, and some are chocolate flavoured. They range from 1,000 to 2,600 yen, or around seven to 20 dollars.

Last month, Osawa set up another vending machine with edible insects in the village of Achi. She said some of the insects had sold out.

She said Nagano Prefecture has a culture of eating insects so she hopes the edible insects will gain popularity through the vending machines. She said she wants children and women to enjoy them too as they come in different flavours, such as chocolate.