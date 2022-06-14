English
Abortion rights' advocates demonstrate
no comment

Pro and anti Abortion rights' advocates demonstrate in Washington DC

Pro and anti Abortion rights' advocates demonstrated outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, on Monday 13. June.

Carrying banners with the words "My body, my choice", the protesters chanted slogans stating that the right to abortion cannot be taken away by court order.

A decision on the constitutional right to abortions in the United States is expected by the end of June.

A draft of the opinion that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, was leaked to a news outlet last month, and appears to have the support of the majority of the six men sitting on the nine-justice court.

