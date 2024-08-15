By Euronews Travel

Baffled by the new travel trend on planes? We spoke to a psychologist for some insights into the male psyche.

For most of us, a long distance flight is something to try and shorten with basic self-care.

With time a progress bar, and life stripped back to eat, drink, sleep, bathroom and entertainment, all most of us want to do is cater to our needs as best we can.

But a brave new breed of traveller is showing us there’s another way: ‘raw-dogging’.

In case you’ve not yet scrolled past images of young men staring intently ahead of them on planes, let us explain… In fact, that’s basically all there is to it.

Raw-dogging a flight means spending your journey just staring at the seat in front of you or - if you’re lucky - an in-flight map.

No music, no films, snacks or drinks. And in its most hardcore form, no bathroom breaks.

Who is raw-dogging flights?

Erling Haaland, a 24-year-old Norwegian man better known for his footballing prowess, is among those turning raw-dogging into something of a competitive sport.

The Manchester City striker recently jumped on the travel trend, posting that he had endured a seven-hour flight with “no phone, no sleep, no water, no food” - and found it “easy” to boot. (A more relatable colleague is laid back in the next seat, headphones firmly on).

Earlier this month, one man posted on Instagram that he had just achieved his “personal best”: raw-dogging a 13-and-a-half hour flight between Shanghai and Dallas.

It’s mostly men and male celebrities getting involved with the raw-dogging trend, which now refers to anything done without protection or support.

Why are men raw-dogging long flights?

“It carries a message about mental toughness and self-discipline, which are historically regarded as masculine traits,” Dr Gurpreet Kaur, an online clinical psychologist, tells Euronews Travel.

“As the lines of masculinity in society are becoming increasingly blurred and arguably threatening to the male identity, this trend may be more appealing to men who want to assert their masculinity through a display of the challenge and endurance required.”

Resisting one’s natural urges is a show of strength and willpower to these men, Dr Kaur speculates. “This in turn can validate their own sense of self and standing in society as an alpha male.”

On a more general note, raw-dogging could also be seen as a coping strategy in times of chaos, she adds.

Perhaps that’s a more relatable side to the behaviour; when turbulence strikes, some of us will concentrate harder on our book, film or song, but others need to white-knuckle it - looking ahead until the going gets smoother.

Is raw-dogging flights good or bad for you?

Some have suggested that raw-dogging is a good technique for mindfulness - a kind of dopamine detox. But experts aren’t so sure.

“Mindfulness in environments that are distracting, such as in planes with no noise cancelling, may not be the best way to experience mindfulness,” says Dr Kaur, who specialises in eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing (EMDR) - a mental health treatment that helps people process trauma.

“Meditation is encouraged to take place in quiet spaces for a reason. Mindful moments are encouraged by mental health professionals but raw-dogging is not a ‘moment’ as it is a considerable amount of time.”

Whether or not it counts as a mindfulness exercise also depends on the motivations of the person doing it. Some questions Dr Kaur suggests asking yourself, are:

Is it for self improvement or external validation?

Is it worth it and can other behaviours benefit you instead? Think about the advantages and disadvantages personally.

What does it prove?

How will others on the plane perceive you? How will it impact a child seeing someone staring in one spot for several hours, for example.

Ultimately, raw-dogging is not something she advocates in its current form - and especially not for those struggling with negative thoughts or mental health difficulties.

“The mind and body are interconnected,” Dr Kaur adds. “Whilst the mind may be controlled for long periods, the impact will be felt physically leading to an exhausted aftermath both physically and mentally.”

Other health professionals have stressed that it’s against medical advice.

“The whole thing about the risk of long-haul flying is that you’re at risk of dehydration,” Dr Gill Jenkins, a GP who also works as a medical escort in air ambulance work, told the UK’s BBC news site.

“If you’re not moving you’re at risk of deep vein thrombosis, which is compounded by dehydration. Not going to the toilet, that’s a bit stupid. If you need the loo, you need the loo.”