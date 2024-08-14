Although many of the fires have been put out, there are concerns that more could start - and much of southern Europe is on high alert for wildfires too.

Greece is still on high fire alert as temperatures are set to reach 40 degrees Celcius across the nation.

That’s despite the majority of wildfires, which started on Sunday, having been extinguished.

The blazes left a trail of devastation, forcing thousands to be evacuated and leaving one woman dead.

The ongoing extreme weather, coupled with strong winds has left authorities on high alert, especially around Athens, where firefighters are continuing to battle scattered fires.

In the hugely popular tourist destination, many people have raised concerns about the safety of visiting Greece while the potential for more fires remains so significant.

The Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has cut short his summer holidays to oversee emergency operations as a number of European nations provided assistance after the country activated the EU’s mutual civil protection mechanism.

Italy, France and Serbia have sent aircraft, while Spain, the Czech Republic and Romania are also sending further vehicles, personnel and aid.

Greece’s neighbour Türkiye is also preparing to send two aircraft as well as a helicopter.

There are now warnings that the crisis could be replicated across much of southern Europe due to extreme conditions.

Is it safe to travel to Greece?

The UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) has confirmed that there is “a high risk of wildfires during the summer season from April to October” in Greece, but it has not released any specific advice against travelling there.

On the FCDO website, however, it warns that “wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable. The situation can change quickly.” So it’s important to remain alert if you do decide to travel to Greece, and make sure you are aware of your travel insurance rights in case the worst happens.

Across Europe, airlines and tour operators have said they are “monitoring the situation closely”.

On its website, Jet2 posted an update saying: “As it currently stands, Athens airport is still open and we are planning to operate our flights as planned. Please allow extra time for your journey to the airport, as there may be road closures in place.”

EasyJet holidays has weighed in too, saying: “We’re closely monitoring the situation in the Marathon area of Athens, and are working with our partners in the destination. We’d like to remind our customers currently in the area to continue following the guidance of their hotel and the local authorities.”

Ryanair also confirmed it’s operating as usual - and will follow guidance from local authorities and act accordingly.

A swimmer has a shower at a beach of Glyfada suburb, south of Athens, Greece as the wildfire risk remains high Yorgos Karahalis/The AP/File

Will my insurance policy cover disrupted travel to Greece?

If your flight or accommodation is cancelled - and depending on how you booked your trip - refunds should be sought from the airline, accommodation provider or tour operator in the first instance.

Some insurance policies include trip disruption or natural disaster cover, which usually applies to wildfire-related issues, but not every company will offer this, so make sure you have the correct insurance before you leave.

If the FCDO advice does change and they recommend against all but essential travel to the country, or the region, to which you are due to travel, you should be covered automatically - as long as your policy was bought before you booked the trip.

The vast majority of travel insurance policies will not cover situations of “loss of enjoyment” due to wildfires, which includes being unable to leave your hotel.

Similarly, many policies also exclude “disinclination to travel”. That is when you decide against travelling despite there being no change in FCDO advice.

For more details on what insurance does and doesn’t cover, see our guide here.

Volunteers try to extinguish the fire in northern Athens on Monday Aggelos Barai/The AP

Where else in Europe is on alert for potential wildfires?

Spain is also facing wildfire threats as a heatwave grips much of the country.

Aemet, the Spanish Met Office, has released a map showing an “extreme risk” of fire ranging from the northeast Pyrenees and the Basque region to the very south.

Warnings are in place for Mallorca, the province of Castellon and the Canary Islands.

In Portugal, the US embassy has warned that “Peak fire season is already under way and can last until October.”

In the far north of the country, Montesinho Natural Park has been ablaze since Saturday, with more than 250 firefighters still tackling the fire as of Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the EU announced it is dispatching “emergency support” to Albania in order to fight wildfires.

Fires in the Balkan nation tend to be common up until October.

In nearby Croatia, where wildfires are also common, the forest management organisation has deployed some 220 cameras in 110 forest locations to keep watch on tourists’ behaviour and to ensure they don’t start fires - purposefully or inadvertently.