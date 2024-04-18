If you’re planning to be in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, investing in a transport pass could save time and money.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re just a few months away from the 2024 Olympics and host city Paris is gearing up for an influx of visitors.

The French capital has put a special transport pass on sale which will allow sports fans to benefit from unlimited travel to all Olympic and Paralympic venues across the city throughout the Games.

The regional transport operator, Île de France Mobilités, says the 'Paris 2024' travel pass is aimed at visitors, to make their journeys around the city more straightforward.

The countdown clock reading 100 days before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony is seen on Wednesday Christophe Ena/The AP

How will the Paris Olympics transport pass work?

The pass is now available to buy only as a physical card, but will go on sale in app form in mid-June.

The pass will cost €16 for a single day and €70 for a full week. All cards come with an initial one-off charge of €2.

Prices are set to rise across Paris during the Games period - and that’s true of the transport network, too.

The Paris Metro, bus, tram and RER trains will double in price - but this won’t affect locals who already have travel passes or people who have bought the ‘Paris 2024’ pass in advance.

As soon as people attending the Games arrive in Paris, their transport will be covered under the pass.

Where can the Paris 2024 transport pass be used?

Journeys to and from Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports are included, which is a bonus as they are not usually covered on the majority of standard travel passes or tickets.

Many of the sports venues are fairly far out of the centre of the city, like athletics at the Stade de France or diving at the aquatics centre in Saint-Denis. Equestrian events and canoeing will be held even further out - at the Palace of Versailles and the Vaires-sur-Marne water park respectively.

The passes mean that travel to all venues will be included in a single cost.

In order to get your hands on one of them, you’ll need to create an account on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, even if you already have an existing login.

Up to 50 countries are able to get the passes delivered - and organisers say that delivery time will be no more than 10 days.

If you’re keen to have the pass in digital form, though, you’ll have to wait until June to apply.