Travel by train, bus or ferry to make sure you’re not contributing to global warming.

Want a summer beach holiday but worried about the heatwaves in Europe?

With extreme heat sweeping popular seaside destinations in the Mediterranean and beyond, their appeal is starting to dwindle.

But don’t unpack your swimsuit just yet. Many beaches in northern and western Europe still have sub-30°C temperatures that will keep your dreams of bearable sun, sea and sand alive.

Here are some of the best beach destinations in Europe that aren’t currently hit by heatwaves.

Hike dramatic limestone cliffs in Lagos, Portugal

The sun is shining on Portugal’s Algarve - but most places are only seeing highs of between 24 and 30°C.

With its walled old town, striking cliffs and beautiful beaches, Lagos is the perfect place for a relaxing seaside holiday.

It’s also got plenty for more active vacationers - from surfing and mountain biking to hiking the Ponta da Piedade Trail. Its wooden walkways will lead you to snorkelling off Dona Ana Beach, magical limestone grottos and secluded bays that are perfect for bird-watching.

As you avoid the high temperatures hitting the Med, be sure you’re not contributing to them: Lagos is reachable from Lisbon in under four hours by train with one change in Albufeira.

For even cooler temperatures - reaching highs of 24°C - the northern Portuguese city of Porto offers a perfect blend of urban culture and sandy beaches.

San Sebastián, Spain, is a surfer's paradise. Canva

Catch surf and tapas in San Sebastián, Spain

While southern Spain is hit by excessive heat warnings, the north of the country has escaped more lightly. The resort town of San Sebastián currently has highs of between 23 and 27°C, making it a great coastal escape from the heat.

From lounging on the fine white sands of La Concha to taking a tummy-rumbling pintxos tour, this Basque city has everything you could ask of an urban beach holiday.

It’s also the jumping off point for some of the best surf spots in Spain, from Zarautz to Zurriola Beach.

San Sebastián is reachable by train in around five-and-a-half hours from Madrid and Paris.

Biarritz in France offers the perfect blend of beach and city. Canva

Ride a horse along the beach in Biarritz, France

Just an hour north of San Sebastián, Biarritz sits on the French side of Basque Country.

With current highs of between 23 and 29°C, this seaside town in southwest France offers a cooler alternative to the country’s Mediterranean beaches.

Similarly to its neighbour to the south, it draws surfers with its long sandy beaches and varied waves. Prefer to stay on dry land? Join a horse riding tour along the coast.

Once you’ve built up an appetite, head to Marché aux Halles de Biarritz to indulge in fresh seafood, cheese and charcuterie in a lively market setting.

Direct trains run from Gare Montparnasse in Paris to Biarritz and take just over four hours.

Take the night train to Penzance in Cornwall, UK. Canva

Bathe in a geothermal lido in Penzance, UK

The UK isn’t the first place that comes to mind when thinking of beach holidays in Europe - but Cornwall on the country’s southwest peninsula hits differently.

From famed surf spots like Newquay and Perranporth to the unspoilt coastline of Penzance, this English county draws beach lovers in.

If highs of 18°C still give you the shivers, you can warm up in the 30°C+ waters of Penzance’s Jubilee Pool, an Art Deco saltwater lido supplied by a geothermal well.

Hiking to the castle of St Michael's Mount - a tidal island in nearby Marazion - will also help you to acclimatise.

Take the eight-hour Night Riviera sleeper train from London to Penzance, waking to sunrise views over the Channel en route.

Jūrmala is popular with beach goers in Latvia. Canva

Explore bogs and pine forests in the resort city of Jurmala, Latvia

Another left-fielder when it comes to beach suggestions, Latvia boasts a 500 km coastline dotted with white sands and pine forests.

Head to nature-filled Jūrmala for a wide beach graced by highs of 23 to 29°C. Stay in one of the city’s iconic Art Nouveau wooden seaside villas in the Bulduri neighbourhood - some of which have been converted into hotels.

Away from the buzzing shops and restaurants of the city centre, Kemeri National Park offers a therapeutic escape with a bog boardwalk and sunset views.

Closer to the main beach, Dzintari Forest Park lets you venture into the pine grove’s treetops on 33-metre viewing platforms.

Jūrmala is just 35 minutes by train from the Latvian capital, Riga.