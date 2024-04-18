Hungary's capital is set to welcome a curated food market in the city centre.

The first-ever Time Out Market opened in Lisbon in 2014. A decade later it’s still packed to the rafters with some of the Portuguese capital’s best food vendors and hungry punters looking to pair their meal with a port-and-tonic or a spot of salsa dancing.

Now, a new market is launching in Budapest, Hungary, bringing a curated selection of the city’s food and culture to the grand Corvin Palace in Blaha Lujza Square.

It is slated to open in 2025 and will join the ranks of existing Time Out markets in Miami, New York, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, Dubai, Cape Town and Porto - which is due to launch in May.

What will Time Out Market Budapest be like?

Time Out’s food market will take over the Neoclassical Corvin Palace. The former department store originally opened in 1926 and has recently been renovated.

By next year, it will roar to life with 14 kitchens hosting award-winning chefs, outlets of local favourite food joints, and up-and-coming restaurateurs plying Budapest’s most iconic dishes all under one roof.

Four bars will serve up cocktails, local wine, beer, pálinka fruit brandy and - of course - the Hungarian herbal liqueur Unicum to wash it all down.

With seating for 800 people, the vast venue will also have an events space where you can expect live music and more.

Located at one of the city’s busiest intersections, Corvin Palace is close to central attractions such as the Hungarian National Museum and Dohany Street Synagogue - the largest in Europe.

Lángos is a delicious late night snack. Canva

What to eat in Budapest

While it’s yet to be revealed which food vendors will be joining the project, it’s safe to say that the market will feature some of Hungary’s most iconic dishes.

The country’s deep history and multicultural makeup feed into its rich food scene. Bavarian and Italian royal connections blend with the meat-heavy influence of the 10th century nomadic Magyar tribes. Hungarian-Jewish restaurants meet Turkish bistros that hark back to the 16th and 17th century Ottoman occupation. And dishes like pork, dumplings and sour cabbage stem from the 19th century Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Gulyás or goulash, Hungary’s national dish, is a hearty meat stew seasoned with paprika that makes for a warming winter treat. After a few too many drinks, lángos - deep fried bread covered with sour cream and cheese - will set you right.

For something sweet, try Gerbeaud, a traditional layered cake with walnut and apricot jam filling, or Somlói galuska, a Hungarian chocolate trifle.