Travellers with the pass can take an unlimited number of trips with no time restrictions.

Rail travel is all the rage this summer and Portugal is getting on board with a new offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The European nation introduced a rail pass on 1 August that allows passengers unlimited monthly train travel for €49.

It joins other countries including Germany and Spain that have already launched money-saving rail tickets or offers.

Here’s everything you need to know about where Portugal’s monthly rail pass is valid and how to buy one.

Portugal introduces unlimited rail pass for €49

At the beginning of August, Portugal brought in a new rail pass costing €49 a month. It is available to all passengers including tourists.

The National Rail Pass, issued by the Comboios de Portugal (CP) national rail company, is valid on all regional train networks with a few exceptions.

Travellers with the pass can take an unlimited number of trips with no time restrictions.

Unlike Germany’s identically priced travel pass, however, the Portuguese ticket is not available on buses or on intercity trains such as the Alfa Pendular, Intercidades, InterRegional and Internacional services.

It is also not valid for urban networks in Porto, Lisbon and Coimbra.

Where is Portugal’s €49 rail pass valid?

The new national train pass can be used on most regional services around the country, but there are a couple of excluded areas.

Both the Alentejo Litoral and the Coimbra area are not participating in the scheme.

This means the pass is not valid on routes including Régua-Pocinho (Douro Line), Coimbra-Figueira da Foz (suburban Coimbra), Pinhal Novo-Évora and Pinhal Novo-Vila Nova da Baronia (Alentejo Line), and Pinhal Novo-Tunes (Southern Line).

ADVERTISEMENT

How can you buy Portugal’s €49 rail pass?

Portugal’s national rail pass is available to all travellers but you must be in possession of a CP client card.

This can easily be requested at CP ticket offices around the country and costs €6. To purchase a card, you need to bring an official identification document, such as an identity card, driving license or passport, and a passport-style colour photograph.

You also need to complete the CP card request template, which is available to download here.

The national rail pass is valid for a month and can be purchased from the 21st of each month for the following month. The pass is refundable.