Returning in December, this train service offers a sustainable route from London to the Alps.

Dreaming of winter already? If you prefer ski holidays to beach breaks, it's time to book the Eurostar Snow train.

The service, which launched last year, returns on 21 December and tickets go on sale from today.

The train whisks winter sports lovers from London to the French Alps in a matter of hours.

It will run until 1 March, connecting Lille with the snowy peaks of southeast France.

Where can you go with Eurostar Snow?

Eurostar Snow connects the UK capital with the French Alps via Lille.

After taking the train from London St Pancras in the UK to Lille in France, you can switch to the service for Bourg-Saint-Maurice, calling at Chambéry, Albertville, Moûtiers-Salins-Brides-Les-Bains and Aime-la-Plagne along the way.

Eurostar Snow will depart London every Saturday between 21 December and 1 March and return from the Alps every Sunday morning between 29 December and 2 March, with an outward journey time of just under eight hours, while the return takes nine hours.

How much does Eurostar’s snow train cost?

Standard tickets on Eurostar Snow from London to the slopes start from £119 (€141), while tickets for the return journey start from £169 (€200).

Tickets come with an allowance of two large bags and one handbag, plus one pair of skis or one snowboard in a protective case. There are no liquid restrictions on board.

Where to go skiing in Bourg-Saint-Maurice

Located in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Bourg-Saint-Maurice - often shortened to Bourg - is a paradise for winter sports lovers.

It is the gateway to the Paradiski ski area, home to Les Arcs, Peisey-Vallandry and La Plagne.

From the town’s train station, coaches run regularly to neighbouring ski resorts including Val Thorens, Val d’Isère, Courchevel, La Tania, Tignes, Meribel and Les Menuires.

Packed with five star hotels and Michelin star restaurants, Courchevel is best suited for luxury travellers, while Les Menuires and La Tania offer more affordable options.

If you’re in it for the apres ski, head to Val Thorens, known for its nightlife and events.