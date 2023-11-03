The town is famous for its ‘green gold’ olive oil.

ADVERTISEMENT

A town in the south of Italy is offering up to €30,000 to those willing to relocate there.

Presicce-Acquarica has been struggling with a declining population and an increasing number of abandoned homes.

To help lure new homeowners, the town has promised grants to people who buy a house and register as residents of the town.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in purchasing property in this pretty town.

How to get paid to move to Italy

Presicce-Acquarica - a municipality comprising the two towns of Presicce and Acquarica del Capo - lies at the southern tip of Italy’s Puglia region.

Like many small towns, it has been suffering a dwindling population as residents have relocated to cities in search of better job opportunities.

Last year, the town council launched a scheme to attract new homeowners with generous cash incentives.

The details of the scheme are still being finalised but applications will soon be available on the town hall website.

To be eligible to apply, individuals or families must move their official residency to the southern Italian town.

They are also required to invest in a house built before 1991, which is around 30 per cent of the town’s properties.

The surrounding countryside is filled with olive groves and the high quality oil produced from these trees has earnt the town its nickname of “city of green gold.” Mathilde Ro

The cost of the purchase will be subsidised by the grant provided by the town council. The financial aid can also be used to cover the cost of renovations.

A maximum of €30,000 is available for prospective homeowners.

The council is also offering incentives to help combat the town’s aging population. After just 60 births compared to 150 deaths last year, the town will grant €1,000 for every newborn.

Live in one of Italy’s most beautiful villages

Located in the area known as the Salento, Presicce-Acquarica is designated as one of Italy’s most beautiful villages.

The streets of the historic centre are lined with ornate Baroque palazzi and the main square is graced by a lavishly decorated church.

The surrounding countryside is filled with olive groves and the high quality oil produced from these trees has earnt the town its nickname of “city of green gold.”

The turquoise waters of the Ionian Sea and the coastal towns of Gallipoli and Santa Maria di Leuca are just a short drive away.