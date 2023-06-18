By Aoife Donnellan

The biggest films for 2023 were filmed all around the world, and their locations promise spectacular sights for travellers.

Travelling the world from the safety of the cinema has its benefits. But visiting the beautiful and enchanting locations featured in this year’s must-see films promises a summer of excitement.

From book adaptations to blockbusters, these are the five most exciting new films of 2023 that will take you all over the world.

5. ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ in Scotland

The vast and beautiful landscapes of Scotland feature in the last instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise.

The debonair archaeologist returns for the fifth and final time, in what has been dubbed one of the most expensive films ever made.

Releasing at the end of June 2023, the film features a number of locations from around the world, but most notably Northern England and Scotland.

An eight day trek along Scotland’s West Highland Way is a great way to explore Scotland’s wild landscapes.

4. ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1’ in Norway

Releasing mid-July, the seventh instalment in the iconic film series follows the fiery protagonist, Ethan Hunt, and his team as they track the whereabouts of a dangerous weapon.

Partially filmed in Norway, this mission, if you choose to accept it, boasts of spectacular fjords, mountains, waterfalls and rugged coastline.

In 2018, Norway was also the site of a memorable scene in Mission: Impossible - Fallout which had Tom Cruise scaling a cliff face.

Depending on what sort of traveller you are, the fjords can be enjoyed on foot, by boat or by train.

Geiranger fjord, Norway Canva

3. ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ in the Greek Islands

Over 20 years after the original, Nia Vardalos and John Corbett reunite for the third instalment of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding. The film was shot on location in Athens and on the island of Corfu.

Releasing in early September, the film follows the beloved Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece.

Why not cycle the lesser visited Ionian islands for a taste of Greek island magic, nature and excellent seafood.

Frikes village on Ithaca, Greece Canva

2. ‘A Haunting in Venice’ in Italy

Arriving in cinemas in mid-September this film is guaranteed to encourage you to explore the mysteries that Venice holds.

‘A Haunting in Venice’ follows the now retired detective, Hercule Poirot, as he attempts to solve the murder of a guest at a séance.

Shot extensively in the city of Venice, this film was inspired by Agatha Christie's 1969 novel 'Hallowe'en Party', which has never before been adapted into a feature film.

The best time of year to visit Venice is autumn and winter. This way you’ll avoid the intense heat and busy summer crowds.

1. ‘Wonka’ in South England

‘Wonka’ serves as a prequel to Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'. The film was shot in various locations across the UK, including Bath, Oxford and the Dorset Coast.

Available to see in cinemas from December 2023, this musical fantasy film focuses on a young Willy Wonka, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, following his early days as an eccentric chocolatier as well as how he came to meet the Oompa-Loompas.

If you’re not sure which location to choose, fans of Bridgerton will also love Bath and its fantastic Georgian architecture.

Or, if you’re looking for something a little more outdoorsy, why not hike the 152 km Jurassic coast between Old Harry Rocks and Exmouth in Dorset. And don’t forget to look out for fossils on the way.