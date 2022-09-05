Athens and Lisbon offer the best value for a European autumn break, according to an annual report by Post Office Travel Money.

This marks the first time in 15 years that western European city breaks have beaten eastern cities in the analysis of20 major tourist destinations.

Weekend breaks in Athens now cost €240 on average - 15 per cent less than last year and half that of Paris, where prices have risen by 25 per cent. Despite soaring costs, the French capital remained the top choice for 25 per cent of travellers.

Though average hotel prices have risen significantly in Lisbon - from €43 a night in September 2021 to €67 now - Portugal's sunshine city came in second for value.

Less surprisingly, Krakow, Riga, Budapest and Prague come next, followed by Madrid, Berlin, Dubrovnik and Rome. This is the first time Madrid, Berlin and Rome have appeared in the top 10.

Which European cities are most expensive to visit?

Amsterdam and Venice were found to be the most expensive cities to visit according to the survey. Rising accommodation costs due to a scarcity of beds have contributed to costs hikes in these cities.

While accommodation costs rose by 20 per cent in 15 of the 20 cities surveyed, they saw a particularly sharp increase in Amsterdam (104 per cent), Barcelona (67 per cent) and Paris (62 per cent).

The cost of eating at a restaurant, however, has fallen in half of the cities surveyed. Meals for two in Athens average the cheapest at €45 versus €162 in Stockholm - the most expensive.

Cultural experiences in Dubrovnik are most expensive, with visits to a museum, gallery and heritage site costing €66.

The study takes into account the overall cost of a trip, including drinks, a three-course meal for two with a bottle house wine, two nights’ three-star weekend accommodation, sightseeing and city transport.