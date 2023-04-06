By Euronews Travel

As the popularity of remote working grows, Colombia is one of the latest countries looking to attract visitors with a new digital nomad visa.

Its visa scheme opened to applications last month and now the country is hoping to highlight the benefits of moving there.

Colombia was named one of the cheapest places to live in 2023 in a recent ranking by International Living magazine. In Bogata, six months' rent for a one-bedroom flat will set you back just €2,087. And Colombia is in the same time zone as some eastern US states - ideal if you work on US hours.

“Colombia is thrilled to share with digital nomads the privilege of working from the second most biodiverse country in the world,” Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, part of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism said in a statement.

“Bogotá, Medellín, Cartagena, Cali, the Coffee Landscape and other destinations offer a variety of coworking spaces and accommodations with specific programs developed for more extended stays where remote workers will have unforgettable experiences.”

Rent in Colombia is some of the cheapest around for digital nomads. Pixabay

Who can apply for Colombia’s digital nomad visa?

To apply for Colombia’s digital nomad visa you’ll need a valid passport from a country on the list of those exempt from needing a short-stay visa, a letter proving your employment in your home country and health insurance. The minimum income requirement is 3 million Colombian pesos or €600 a month which can be proved using bank statements.

If your income is over this, you’re from a country that doesn’t require a short-stay visa to enter Colombia such as the US, Canada or the UK, and you only plan to stay for six months out of the year, you might not need even need to apply. You can stay for up to 90 days which can be extended to 180 without the paperwork with an Entry Permit.

The digital nomad visa, however, allows remote workers to stay for up to two years and get a form of state identification known as ‘Cedula de Extranjeria’. This is needed to access a number of services in the country including signing up for a mobile phone contract or renting a property.

In the first 18 months, Colombia is hoping to attract around 45,000 digital nomads to the country.