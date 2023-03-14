Sick of the office? Cyprus has launched a digital nomad visa scheme.

The sunny island is one of the latest countries to capitalise on the increase in remote working since the pandemic began.

Open to non-EU nationals, the visa launched in 2021 with a cap of 100 nomads.

In 2022, the Cypriot government increased this ceiling to 500 visas.

So if beaches, Mediterranean weather and ancient history appeal, read on - here’s everything you need to know about the country’s new visa.

Who is eligible for the Cyprus digital nomad scheme?

The visa is available to non-EU/EEA citizens who work for an employer registered outside Cyprus.

You must have a monthly income of at least €3,500, after the deduction of contributions and taxes.

Digital nomads are permitted to bring their families with them, though these people are not permitted to work in Cyprus. The initial permit is for one year, but nomads can apply for a further two year extension.

How to apply for the Cyprus digital nomad visa

To start the application process, book an appointment at the Cypriot embassy in your country of residence.

You’ll need your passport - valid for at least three months after your arrival in the country - and a variety of other documents. These include:

Proof of income (bank statements and payslips)

Your CV

A letter of intent outlining why you want to work in Cyprus

Proof of €30,000 in health and accident insurance during your entire stay in Cyprus

Proof that you have found accommodation in Cyprus

A certificate showing that you have a clear criminal record

You will also have to fill in an application form and pay a €70 application fee.

The approval process will take between five weeks and three months.

Successful applicants will have to attend a follow-up meeting at the offices of the Civil Registry and Migration Department in Nicosia - Cyprus’ capital - to secure a temporary residence permit.

Cyprus is known for its stunning natural landscape and azure seas. Canva

What to do as a digital nomad in Cyprus

With fast internet speeds and a variety of coworking spaces in urban areas, Cyprus is well-suited to digital nomads.

But the island really comes into its own once you’ve logged off.

With human habitation dating back to 10,000 BC, there are many ancient ruins to explore. Visit Ancient Kourian, an ancientcity with a gladiatorial theatre and mosaics.

It’s also worth visiting The Tombs of the Kings. Carved from solid rock, this is a UNESCO world heritage site.

The island is also famous for its beaches, nightlife and varied local cuisine.

What about the political situation in Cyprus?

Cyprus is partitioned between its Greek and Turkish sides. The southern two-thirds of the country are run by the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus, while the northern third is de facto governed by a Turkish Cypriot government.

The digital nomad visa is issued by the Republic of Cyprus and will not give you access to work on the Turkish-controlled side of the border.

This border is patrolled by UN troops, but you can cross the border at designated check points if you have appropriate documentation.

The conflict is at a stale mate. Check travel advice before visiting.