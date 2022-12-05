Once again, Copenhagen’s Tivoli gardens is filling the festive season with joy and light. And we mean, lots of light.

Set in the heart of Denmark's capital, the pleasure garden first opened in 1843 and is now Europe’s fifth most visited amusement park (Disneyland Paris takes the top spot).

“From the beginning, it was about entertainment and people enjoying themselves with the culture, amusements and festivities. And that's what we are today also," says Park Director, Kasper Schumacher.

Tivoli’s Christmas celebrations started back in 1994 with a few market stalls. And by 1997 it had become the showstopper we know today, with more festive spirit added every year.

What is Christmas in Tivoli like?

At Christmas, Tivoli Gardens transforms into a magical winter wonderland with twinkling illuminations, vendors selling festive goodies, and live music from the Tivoli Youth Guard on Saturdays.

There are around one million lights decorating the park, plus a whopping 1,000 spruce trees, 70,000 baubles, 3.5km of spruce garlands and 40km of Christmas tree chains all adding to the festive feel.

And if that doesn’t do it for you, then how about the fact the park gets through a mouth-watering 11,800 litres of mulled wine every festive season?

This year, you can visit Father Christmas, view an enchanted forest light projection on the Nimb hotel's facade, and wonder at the festive illuminations on the lake.

What can you do in Tivoli?

Along with the beauty of the park and all its decorations, there are also plenty of things to do as well as that all important meeting with Santa.

You can watch a ballet performance of The Nutcracker in Tivoli’s Concert Hall, which features costumes designed by Denmark’s Queen Margaret.

One of Tivoli's many rides Lasse Salling / Tivoli

Or you can attend the riotous Christmas comedy 'Who Killed Don Calzone?' at the Glass Hall Theatre.

Visit on 13 December for the Tivoli Lucia Parade, when a choir of almost 100 singers will perform atmospheric Christmas tunes with candles in hand. On Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve, firework shows will cap off the celebrations.

There are also lots of tasty treats to enjoy in Tivoli’s village - Æbleskiver, a traditional Danish donut fried in butter, is a must.

After you’ve filled up on pastries, you can enjoy one of the many bands performing live sets and don’t forget, as it’s an amusement park, there are over 30 rides to go on too.

Entry to Tivoli starts at 145 DKK (€19.50) or 65 DKK (€9) for children under eight years old. The park is open from 11am to 10pm daily during the festive season, which runs until 31 December.

Watch the video above to see Christmas at Tivoli in action.