After living in lockdown for the best part of two years, the idea of packing a bag and moving to the other side of the world is very tempting - especially as the cost of living crisis bites.

If you're able to work from anywhere in the world, you should consider doing so from sunny Brazil: the country has a thriving digital nomad community, and plenty of things to see and do when you're not working.

"Think of anything and you'll find it in Brazil", says Rafael Luisi, Assessor of Embratur's Presidency, the Brazilian Tourism Board.

"If you talk about culture, we have it. We have the best gastronomy, and it's very different from the south to the north. If you talk about ecotourism and nature, we have that too. When you think about Brazil, you think about sun and beach tourism. It's much more than that."

How can I become a digital nomad in Brazil?

The country's digital nomad visa is called Temporary Visa VITEM XIV, and people can apply for it at any Brazilian consulate.

The visa costs €97 ($100 USD) on average, though it can vary, and lasts for one year, but can be extended for a second. During that time, you can leave the country and come back.

Among the most important requirements is proof of employment or a relationship with a company based outside of Brazil and a minimum income of €1,455 ($1,500 USD) per month, or a bank balance of €17,460 ($18,000 USD).

Is it expensive to live in Brazil?

Brazil isn't the cheapest country in the world, or in South America. But the cost of living in Brazil is much lower than in European countries.

According to the website Expatistan, food is 101 per cent more expensive in France than in Brazil, while housing is 131 per cent more expensive and transportation 41 per cent more costly. Overall, the cost of living is 67 per cent more expensive in France than in Brazil.

In Germany, the cost of living is 74 per cent more expensive. While in Italy, it's 46 per cent more expensive. In the UK, it's 99 per cent more expensive.

When should I move to Brazil?

Between November and March, during the Brazilian summer, is usually the best time to go, though it's also the time when most tourists travel to the country.

The weather is usually sunny and warm, perfect for hitting the beach after work. And in case you want to catch the world-famous Rio de Janeiro Carnival, you can do so in February.

During the Brazilian winter, temperatures are still quite warm compared to European standards, at an average of about 18 degrees Celsius.

Where should I stay in Brazil?

Brazil is a massive country, double the size of Europe. Every area is different, so deciding where to go might depend on your specific tastes and interests. But these four things are important to every digital nomad: cost of living, fast Wi-Fi, community, and nightlife.

For all these things, these are the best places to move to.

Pipa

The first digital nomad village in South America is going to be built in Brazil, in the small northeastern beach town of Pipa.

The village will be created by the Lisbon-based start-up NomadX, who have named the project 'Nomad Village Brazil'. The village will offer a range of accommodation options and facilities for digital nomads (including a swimming pool), and will open this November, with an initial run until 30 April 2023.

"You have the beach just in front of you, with the water temperature at 24 degrees Celsius", says Luisi, adding that the village is in a great location for visiting other states in Brazil.

Florianopolis

White sandy beaches, dramatic-looking mountains, and a buzzing nightlife: Florianapolis, an island in the south of Brazil, has everything a digital nomad could dream of.

Florianopolis has one of the most thriving digital nomads communities in the entire country. Canva

This is probably why the city, considered a paradise on earth, is a favourite destination for digital nomads in Brazil. There's a thriving digital nomad community here, and plenty of co-working spaces to meet like-minded people.

Jericoacora

The small fishing village of Jericoacora, or Jeri, has grown in recent years, becoming a magnet for digital nomads looking to work while surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of this secluded beach town.

Encircled by stunning white sand dunes and crystal clear blue waters, Jeri is located in the middle of a preservation zone and it’s known to be a haven for kite and windsurfers.

The small town of Jericoacora is for those digital nomads looking to relax by the beach. Canva

Belo Horizonte

Belo Horizonte is a big city, but not as busyas Rio or Brasilia.

Living here would be less of a tropical dream and more of the perfect balance between work and fun, rest and productivity.

The city has a vibrant nightlife, with plenty of bar hopping and networking opportunities. On the negative side, working from a cafe isn't really something people in Belo Horizonte do, so you might struggle to find a place to work outside of your apartment.

Brasilia

The charm of Brazil's capital is often overlooked, but the city has a lot to offer. Brasilia's construction was heavily influenced by the writing of Dom Bosco, an Italian monk who dreamed of a utopian capital city in the 'New World'. Shaped like an aeroplane, the city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, home to many impressive buildings, parks and unique architecture.

Brasilia's Congresso Nacional is considered one of the most iconic building in the capital. Canva

The city is very safe and every embassy is based here, so if you only speak English, you'll be just fine.

Rio de Janeiro

Once in Brazil, Rio is a must-visit. The city is just so representative of Brazil, and it's the first place people think of when they imagine Brazil.

The traditional carnival parade in Rio takes place every year in February. Bruna Prado/AP

If you need to build up your confidence to move deeper into the more secluded spots in Brazil, Rio, with its several co-working spaces, cafes and the international community, is a great place to start.

São Paulo

If you want to be at the centre of life in Brazil, go no further than São Paulo.

The metropolis is the country's economic powerhouse, and you'll find plenty of start-ups, multinational companies and digital nomads.

The Catedral de Se de São Paulo is one of the most majestic churches in the city. Canva

With so much to do, it's almost impossible to be bored here, plus São Paulo probably has the fastest internet in the entire country.