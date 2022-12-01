Security staff at international rail service Eurostar will strike for four days in the run up to Christmas due to a pay dispute, a British union representing transport workers said on Wednesday.

Eurostar runs train passenger rail services linking London to Paris and other European capitals.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) working for Eurostar will walk out on 16, 18, 22 and 23 December, the union said. Over 100 staff will take part in the action.

Security staff perform essential duties that keep people safe while travelling internationally by rail and they are contracted out to a facilities management company called Mitie.

The union said the strikes would "severely affect" Eurostar services during the Christmas period.

"Eurostar security staff are essential to the running of Eurostar and it is disgraceful they are not being paid a decent wage," said RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.

"We do not want to disrupt people's travel plans, but our members need a pay rise, and this is the only way management will listen."

Lynch urged Mitie and Eurostar to negotiate a settlement with RMT "as soon as possible".

Passengers queue to check in for the Eurostar international rail service at St Pancras station in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A Eurostar spokesperson said discussions with Mitie, which employs the affected staff, were ongoing and that they would update passengers on any service impact.

Mitie has said its priority is to "ensure that exceptional services are delivered as normal so that passengers are able to continue their journeys with minimal disruption."

The Eurostar strikes comes as a wave of strikes has hit the UK's railways over the last few months with workers demanding better pay and working conditions.

There are more to come with RMT announcing further industrial action at Network Rail and 14 other train operators on 13 to 14 and 16 to 17 December as well as 3 to 4 and 6 to 7 January next year.