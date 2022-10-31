A 'huge rock' has crushed two rooms at a Greek coastal hotel, killing a woman as she slept and injuring her young son.

The landslip happened in the early hours of Sunday at the Markos Studios, a family-run beachside complex of rental rooms in Crete.

The complex is built under a rocky hillside at Lerapetra, a small coastal town. The 'huge rock' fell from the hill, destroying two rooms, police said.

The 47-year-old Slovenian woman and her eight-year-old son were buried under the debris.

About 50 firefighters rushed to the area and managed to rescue the boy after an hour of digging through the rubble. The boy's mother was found dead. The victim's 51-year-old husband was in a different room and was unhurt.

The family had been due to leave on Sunday.