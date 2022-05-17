The UK monarch made a surprise visit to the new rail line completed in her honour this morning (17 May).

Queen Elizabeth II unveiled a plaque at Paddington Station in London, officially opening the Elizabeth Line.

The new east-west Cross Rail project has been around 13 years in the works, and will finally open to the public on 24 May, Transport for London (TfL) confirmed last week.

Buckingham Palace called the event “a happy development”, revealing “the organisers were informed of the possibility she may attend.”

The 96-year-old has missed a number of events in recent weeks - including the annual State Opening of Parliament, which the palace put down to “episodic mobility problems.”

But she was all smiles this morning as she met with train workers. The queen was also given an Oyster card and shown how to use it on a ticket machine.

Ticket to ride: Queen Elizabeth II used a card machine at Paddington station during her visit. Andrew Matthews/PA

She was joined by her youngest son, Prince Edward, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the official visit.

“We’re all incredibly touched and moved and grateful to her Majesty for coming to open the Elizabeth Line today,” Johnson said. “It was fantastic to see her.”