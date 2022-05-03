Vietnam’s newest tourist destination is attracting travellers with a head for heights.

The Bach Long pedestrian bridge - meaning ‘white dragon’ in Vietnamese - is a glass-bottomed overpass suspended 150 metres above the rainforest.

Situated in the northwest’s Son La province, the attraction features a 630-metre walkway conveying visitors across the Mộc Châu Island Mountain Park and Resort.

The floor of the bridge is made from tempered glass AFP

The floor of the bridge is made from tempered glass and can support up to 450 people at a time.

"When standing on the bridge, travellers will be able to admire the beauty of nature below," says Hoang Manh Duy, a spokesperson from the bridge’s operating company.

Officials say it is now the world's longest glass-bottomed bridge, surpassing a 526-metre structure in Guangdong, China. Representatives from Guinness World Records are expected to verify this claim next month.

Is Vietnam open for tourists?

Tourism is back on track in Vietnam AFP

Vietnamese tourism chiefs are seeking to lure visitors back after two years of Covid-19 shutdowns.

In mid-March, the country ended quarantine for international visitors and resumed 15 days of visa-free travel for citizens from 13 countries.

Vietnam is set to host the Southeast Asian Games in two weeks - with more than 10,000 athletes and sports staff from countries in the region en route.

"I hope the bridge will lure more domestic and international tourists to our area,” says local resident, Bui Van Thach.

“Stepping on the bridge and looking down is scary at first, but it is an amazing experience."

