It sounds far too good to be true, but £10 (€12) flights to Australia are up for grabs next month.

The heavily discounted tickets - flights from London to Adelaide are typically closer to €1,000 - are intended to entice more overseas workers to visit.

Young Europeans have long seen Australia as a land of opportunity - a place to learn a new trade, or travel on a shoestring under the sun. And with travel restrictions finally easing this year, the South Australian Tourism Commission has launched this campaign to win them back.

Prospective travellers must be aged between 18 and 30 in the UK, or 18 and 35 in Ireland, and be prepared to fly to Adelaide before 30 September 2022.

200 of the incredibly cheap return tickets go on sale with Qatar Airways from May, departing Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin.

“They’ve missed the backpacker workforce and the vibrancy they bring.”

“South Australia is welcoming the return of working holiday makers – it’s a real win-win for young people eager to travel and work abroad, and for our local tourism industry,” says South Australian minister for tourism Zoe Bettison.

“Our tourism operators have missed having international visitors on their tours and experiences and booking up accommodation, and they’ve also missed the backpacker workforce and the vibrancy they bring.”

What do you need for a working holiday in Australia?

In a throwback to the ‘ten pound poms’ programme - a £10 assisted passage migration scheme which launched in 1945 - jobs are available in hospitality, outback stations and farms.

As well as meeting the criteria above, young people from Britain and Ireland will need to obtain a working holiday visa. You don’t have to already have a job lined up when you apply.

This costs 495 Australian dollars (around €333) and lasts for 12 months. But if you fall in love with the outback, you may be able to extend your adventure for another with a ‘Second Working Holiday Visa’.

Fully-vaccinated visa holders no longer need to test before travelling to the country, after the rules were eased on 17 April.

The campaign also stipulates that the lucky travellers must purchase a holiday starter pack from UK travel company Trailfinders from £162 (€192). This includes a three-night stay in a hostel, vouchers, and information on how to set up a bank account and - crucially - find a job.

Why travel to Adelaide?

Jacaranda Street Trees blooming in Adelaide's Eastern Suburbs. BeyondImages/Getty Images

Adelaide isn’t always holidaymakers' first choice of city down under. The famous sites of Sydney, and Melbourne - with its cosmopolitan cafe culture - often get more of a look-in.

But Adelaide has its fair share of beaches for a post-work swim, too, and it’s clear from the minister’s remarks that young Europeans will be welcomed with open arms.

“These backpackers foster a love for our state and our country which often inspires them to return later in life,” she added.

“Whether it’s in our bars, restaurants, wineries and hotels, or on our outback stations and farms, there are so many ways that British and Irish citizens can work in Adelaide and in regional South Australia, helping to not only fill roles but provide an economic and cultural exchange benefit which advantages both sides of the globe.”

If you’re tempted for a new role in the sunshine, you can apply on Trailfinders.