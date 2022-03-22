Turkey welcomes Abramovich's €900m superyacht into Bodrum harbour

As Western nations increase sanctions against Putin's war machine, many of Russia's wealthiest individuals are seeking economic refuge in a little-known Turkish city.

The port of Bodrum has become a safe haven for fleeing oligarchs, after it was revealed that Turkey would not impose financial penalties against the country's billionaires.

In recent days, Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich docked two superyachts in the city's waters - including 'Eclipse', one of the world's largest private vessels.

The boat is reported to have two helipads, nine decks and a built-in missile defence system.

What are some things to do in Bodrum?

Bodrum is a port city in Muğla Province, southwestern Turkey Canva

While the Russian elite wait out the economic storm, they'll have plenty to keep them entertained on the Turkish Riviera.

Famed for its sun, sand and nightlife, Bodrum boasts an extensive tourist infrastructure.

Whether its stunning beaches, dramatic coastlines or lush vegetation the oligarchs are after, the port city has something for everyone - especially those with a boat to explore its crystal clear waters.

Bodrum boasts an impressive array of Grecian architecture, spanning back thousands of years Canva

But if Abramovich is hoping to explore the city by foot, he need not fear. Bodrum boasts an impressive array of Grecian architecture, spanning back thousands of years. The Castle of St. Peter is one of the major attractions on the peninsula, while the Theatre at Halicarnassus offers guests a first-hand look at an ancient Turkish playhouse.

So whether you're a Russian oligarch hoping to avoid economic sanctions, or just a tourist dreaming of some spring sunshine, why not add Bodrum to your travel wish list this year?

Watch the video above to find out more.