Readers planning to travel to eastern Europe have been sharing their concerns about flying in the coming weeks, amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

With no commercial flights operating in or out of Ukraine, Moldova or over parts of Belarus, travellers are wondering whether travelling to neighbouring countries is safe.

Here we answer your questions on travelling in Europe, based on the latest information from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

How does the EASA decide which countries are safe to fly over?

The regulator is sharing their assessments on airspace safety via a Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB), published here. The latest update warned against travelling over the region of Chisinau in Moldova, and Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

It also recommended that air operators exercise caution over Moscow and southern Russian city of Rostov “due to heightened military”, which could include the launching of mid-range missiles into controlled airspace.

EASA takes into account all available intelligence information when updating the CZIB, a spokeswoman told Euronews Travel, working closely with the European Commission and the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation - known as Eurocontrol.

Only the assessment is made public, however. It is shared with the National Aviation Authorities in EASA member states for them to pass on to their airlines. Air carriers use this information when making their own risk assessments.

EASA does not tell European airlines where they can and cannot fly.

As airspace is sovereign, it can only be closed by the individual country. Likewise, EASA does not tell European airlines where they can and cannot fly; the risk bulletin is only a recommendation. Some countries can order their own airlines not to fly in the airspace of other countries, as the UK and Russia have now done regarding each other’s airspace.

“Aviation safety is the primary responsibility of EASA,” the spokeswoman added. “We do everything we can to ensure that aviation remains safe. This includes taking prompt action to keep all parties informed when a risk to aviation is assessed.”

Director general of EUROCONTROL says it is assessing the impact of traffic rerouting around the entire region.

This constant monitoring of airspace by EASA, the European Commission and EUROCONTROL should provide some reassurance to people travelling in areas outside of the countries flagged in the bulletin.

But it’s understandable that tourists, business travellers and those trying to reconnect with family and friends have concerns, as the crisis is so fresh and developing by the hour.

Here are our answers to the questions we received via Euronews Travel’s Instagram about travelling in Europe right now. As the invasion is still unfolding, the situation is very much evolving. So we’ll be updating this article with the most up-to-date information as we get it.

Is it still safe to fly to non-bordering countries?

Yes - there have been no reports of travel to countries that don’t border Ukraine being affected by the Russian invasion so far.

I’m going on a trip to the Baltics in a few days. Starting in Estonia and Lithuania. Safe?

Airlines are still flying as scheduled in and out of the Baltic states - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - meaning aviation experts consider it safe to do so.

Lithuania has declared a state of emergency, while Latvia and Estonia are in urgent talks. The ex-Soviet nations and Nato members have deployed troops to bolster their borders with Russia and Belarus.

There’s no sign this will affect travel between the Baltics or from other destinations, but tensions in the region are obviously high.

The monument of Red Latvian Riflemen stands in Riga, Latvia. Roman Koksarov/AP

I’ll fly to Vilnius in a week, I’m concerned about flying over Belarus - what should I do?

Belarus announced the partial closure of its airspace yesterday. According to a statement from the defence ministry shared by a Russian agency, the closed skies encompass the country’s state border, up to Vysokem, Baranovichi, Osipovichi and Krichev.

EASA’s airspace warning over the capital of Minsk is included within this area. From FlightRadar24 data, it appears that most flights flying over the northern part of Belarus are going to or from Moscow. Depending on where you're departing from to get to Lithuania’s capital of Vilnius, it's likely that your flight will re-route to avoid this area.

It should be safe, but if you are still concerned about the flight it’s worth checking with your airline, as they may be able to provide extra reassurances, offer a refund or change your travel dates.

Which countries have stopped their flights?

Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus are the only countries to have stopped commercial flights leaving or coming into their borders.

Other airlines have adapted to the situation, however. The UK has banned all aircraft from Russia, and Russia has reciprocated.

Euronews Travel has contacted all the airlines that fly to Ukraine and surrounding countries. Their responses can be found in this article, which we are updating regularly.