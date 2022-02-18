If you want to live more sustainably in 2022, but love travelling too, then booking yourself into an eco-hotel is a step in the right direction.

The number of hotels and resorts describing themselves as green has increased rapidly in recent years, as more businesses try to become planet-friendly.

So whether you want to visit a back-to-basics eco-hotel that will help you get in touch with nature, or a luxury resort with green credentials, there are lots of options on offer.

And with the sustainable travel trend only set to grow in popularity in 2022, Good Trip Marketplace is here to make hunting for the perfect vacation spot even easier.

They’ve compared over 100 different hotels using 420,000 photos and ranked them according to their popularity on Instagram.

So if you’re thinking of booking a sustainable getaway this year, here’s where you should head.

7. Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, New York, USA (13,581 photos)

One of two city-based sustainable hotels in the top 10, the Hotel Brooklyn Bridge overlooks the East River and the skyscrapers of Manhattan. The hotel has been designed by local artists using reclaimed materials and the building features energy-efficient heating, LED lights and rainwater reclamation.

There’s a farm-to-table restaurant here too, along with a rooftop pool and bar, proving that sustainability doesn’t mean you have to miss out on life’s little luxuries.

6. Bambu Indah, Bali, Indonesia (15,026 photos)

A boutique hotel curated by designers John and Cynthia Hardy, the Bambu Indah in Bali is made up of unique bamboo structures. Offering visitors a responsible lifestyle with touches of modern luxury, there’s a natural green swimming pool surrounded by volcanic rocks, complete with a rope swing for adventurous types.

And with massage pods on site and the luscious forest encasing you, you’ll soon find yourself feeling at one with nature and ready to unwind.

5. Soneva Kiri, Ko Kut, Thailand (26,267 photos)

Few resorts are as stunning as Soneva Kiri. Set in the midst of a verdant tropical rainforest, you’ll be close to some of Thailand’s best beaches, but far from the hustle and bustle of any tourist traps.

Guests can stay in luxury jungle lodges, and enjoy exploring the grounds, which feature an organic garden where chefs grow fruit and vegetables for the resort's restaurants. There’s even a chocolate room and ice cream parlour on site, so you can indulge your sweet tooth while you take in the view from your private balcony.

4. Andaz Maui at Wailea, Hawaii, USA (34,108 photos)

This relatively new resort earned itself an Excellence in Sustainability Award back in 2018. During construction, builders reused 93 percent of the existing walls, floors and roof and replaced everything else with low-emission materials.

With 200 rooms on offer and seven luxury villas, there are lots of activities to keep you entertained here, including a golf course, a serenity spa and 10 treatment rooms. All overlooking the crystal waters of Mokapu Beach.

3. Soneva Fushi, Eydhafushi, Maldives (35,420 photos)

Things don’t get much more exclusive than being on a desert island. And that’s exactly what Soneva Fushi offers its guests. With 63 luxury beachfront villas, the resort also boasts the world’s first fine dining zipline experience.

Yes, that’s right, there’s a restaurant you can zipline into. The 200 metre long route takes you through a leafy jungle to your treetop table, 12 metres above the ground, so you can look out on the stunning ocean view.

There are complimentary water sports on offer here too, along with a range of classes, from glass blowing to eco-friendly surfing.

2. Aria, Las Vegas, USA (38,993 photos)

If you prefer bright lights and glitz to lazing by the pool, then the Aria in Las Vegas might be the sustainable hotel choice for you. A luxury casino resort, you can stay in one of their deluxe rooms overlooking the Las Vegas Strip or head down to the casino to see what Vegas does best.

Food waste from the hotel is donated to people in need, or sent to farms to become feed for animals - one of the many initiatives ensuring that the eco-footprint of this huge hotel remains relatively low.

1. Azulik, Tulum, Mexico (44,796 photos)

In first place, with the largest number of photos, is the Azulik in Mexico. Situated on the island of Tulum, the Azulik’s villas are electricity free and offer stunning views of the jungle and the sea.

Whether you’re eating in a jungle treehouse or relaxing by the Caribbean coast, this stunningly designed resort is the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of the modern world.