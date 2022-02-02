Italy is simplifying its travel restrictions for EU and UK travellers, making this the perfect time to start planning an Italian getaway.

Fully vaccinated UK travellers arriving into Italy need to present their Digital Covid Certificate and a negative Covid test to enter the country, while visitors from the EU just need to prove that they're fully vaccinated.

From 1 February, Covid passes will only be accepted if your last vaccine dose was received no more than six months ago, that's 180 days.

With clearer rules and spring on the horizon, booking a trip to Italy now will give you something to look forward to as winter draws to a close.

What are Italy's travel requirements?

The Italian Foreign Ministry has a really handy website (in English) where you can find the travel requirements for each country.

It is the quickest and most reliable way to find out the latest restrictions.

It has a questionnaire where you'll need to give:

Your country of origin

Countries you've been to in the last 14 days

Whether you are a citizen of a country in the EU or Schengen area

Your residence status in Italy (if any)

You'll then be told any current restrictions for travel to Italy from your country, the documents you'll need to show and any quarantining you'll need to do.

Italy's Super Green Pass

UK travellers will either need to apply for Italy's 'Super Green Pass' certificate, which comes in digital or paper versions, or present their NHS vaccination pass which is also recognised in Italy as a Green Pass. This can also either be scanned or printed.

The pass shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from COVID-19 but does not apply to children under the age of 12.

It is required for indoor dining in restaurants and bars as well as being mandatory for access to museums, cinemas, theatres, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks, spas, wellness centres, festivals, fairs, casinos, bingo halls and sports stadiums.

You will also need it on the following types of transport: domestic flights, ships and ferries connecting different regions, Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed Trains, coaches and buses connecting different regions.

The COVID-19 green pass is not required to board local trains and will not be necessary for consuming food or drink at tables outdoors or drinking a coffee while standing at the bar.

What are the best events in Italy this spring?

The Feast of Sant’Agata, Catania - 3 February - 5 February

Italy's festivities kick off this week with the celebration of a local Sicilian legend.

#OTD Today is the feast of Sicilian Sant'Agata, patron of Catania and breast cancer patients. Before her martyrdom she was tortured, having her breasts removed. In Catania a cake, the minna di Sant'Agata is prepared in her honour. pic.twitter.com/rCVtMnPBs7 — Luca's Italy (Luca Marchiori) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇹 (@LucaMarchiori) February 5, 2021

The three-day festival in Cantania tells the story of a young Christian girl struggling to resist the advances of the local governor. To protect her faith, she cuts off her own breasts and ultimately martyrs herself.

The saint has been celebrated every February since, with colourful processions, fireworks and even some breast-shaped cakes called cassateddi di Sant’Aita.

Venice Carnival - 12 February - 6 March

Carnival season begins in February too and the country's biggest event takes place in Venice. First held in the city in the 11th century, Venetians know how to throw a masked ball.

A masked reveller at Venice Carnival Canva

You can hire a costume before heading for the Grand Masquerade Ball in your own private gondola. It's all very Casanova.

You can buy tickets for the many events here.

Viareggio Carnival - 20 February - 12 March

Though smaller than its Venetian cousin, Viareggio carnival is no less beautiful. The festival has been running since 1873 and sees locally made papier-mâché floats being carried through the town's streets. Full of music, dancing, and of course wonderful costumes, the Tuscan seaside town is a must-visit.

A carnival float entitled "Chinatown street" rolls through the streets of Viareggio during the traditional carnival in Tuscany on February 12, 2017 Afp

Due to its popularity, tickets must be bought in advance. The parade runs every weekend for a month, with open and single event tickets available. You can buy tickets here.

Scoppio del Carro, Florence - Easter Sunday, 17 April

Following on from carnival season, Easter Sunday is a big thing in Italy, and nowhere does it better than Florence. Every year locals head for piazza del Duomo where an 18th century cart is pulled into the square by oxen adorned with flowers and garlands.

People attend "Lo Scoppio del Carro" (explosion of the Cart) in front of the cathedral in Florence. AFP

A procession of clergy reading the sacred rites comes next, and then at midday the a model dove holding a fuse is set alight and 'flies' down a wire towards the cart which is loaded with firecrackers and pinwheels, sending smoke and explosions skyward.

Expect singing, loud bangs and bright colours at this wonderful Florentine spectacle.

You can find out more here.

Marriage of the Sea, Venice - 26 May

Taking place over the last weekend in May, Venice's maritime festival celebrates its relationship with its watery surroundings. Expect to see Venetian rowing races, a water parade and a celebration of all things nautical.

Gondolas and traditional boats gather to celebrate the yearly "festa della sensa" , Mariage of the sea AFP

The festival is over 1,000 years old now, but the modern version began in 1965. You can also watch the Doge's procession from St Mark's and visit the Sensa Market at the Church of San Nicolò.

What is there to do in Italy during the summer?

Verona Opera Festival 17 June – 4 September

It doesn't get much more glamorous than the Verona Opera Festival. Taking place every year, performances are held in the city's atmospheric Roman amphitheatre. Except sumptuous sets, intricate costumes and glorious singing under the Italian skies.

Verona amphitheatre AFP

This year programme includes classics such as La Traviata, Carmen and Aida. There will also be dance performances and Plácido Domingo will be performing pieces from Verdi.

You can book your tickets here.

Umbria Jazz Festival, Perugia - 8 July – 17 July

If jazz is more your thing, the annual Umbria Jazz Festival is a must-visit.

One of the world's most prestigious jazz festivals, the event has paid host to some true musical legends, including Miles Davis, Burt Bacharach and B.B. King.

Tickets aren't available yet, but will be available through the Umbria Jazz Festival website later this year.

What if I need more information on travelling to Italy right now?

For more information on travelling to Italy and current restrictions in place: