Wild boar 'invasion' in Rome suburb sees mayor sue local government

The mayor of Rome has failed a complaint against the regional government over the management of wild boar near the Italian capital.

Virginia Raggi said that there is a "massive and uncontrolled presence of wild boar" in Rome's urban areas, in the criminal lawsuit filed with Italy's Public Prosecutor's Office.

She accused authorities in the Lazio region of failing to provide and implement "effective management plans".

Raggi pointed to a 1992 law that says that Italian regions must "provide for the control of wild fauna species even in areas forbidden to hunting".

The Rome mayor also said that Lazio authorities had failed to provide Rome with "regional structures" that could hold wild animals that are captured in the city.

Citizens and farmers have protested about wild boar wreaking havoc on their land for years.

The animals are also blamed for causing car crashes, attacking people and pets, as well as feasting on piles of uncollected rubbish.

A viral video in May showed six wild boars surrounding and stealing shopping from a woman near a Rome supermarket.

Meanwhile, animal rights activists have defended the presence of an estimated two million boars across Italy.