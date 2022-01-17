If you are looking to book a holiday in 2022, you might be searching for an exciting new experience when choosing somewhere to stay.

There are a whole host of new hotels opening up this year and whether you are after a historic house, modern villa or health retreat, there’s something for you.

We’ve picked seven of the most interesting new stays in Europe we think you should check out.

Raffles London at The OWO, London

It will be the first time this building is open to public. Raffles London at the OWO

This new hotel is opening in the grade II listed former Old War Office on Whitehall in London. Used by Winston Churchill when he was Secretary State for War and said to have influenced James Bond author Ian Fleming, it is a grand landmark in the centre of the city

When Raffles London opens in late 2022, it will be the first time the building is unveiled to the public. After having undergone a complete transformation, the hotel has 120 rooms and suites with 11 restaurants and bars to visit.

Sommerro, Oslo, Norway

Opening in summer 2022, this 1930s Art Deco building was once the city’s electrical company. The renovation is sympathetic to the grand landmark’s past with parquet oak flooring and colour schemes inspired by Norwegian-born artist, Ludvig Munthe.

Sommerro will have the city’s first rooftop pool, 231 rooms, four restaurants and three bars. The rooms range from cosy loft space to lavish period-inspired suits inspired by its location in one of Oslo’s oldest neighbourhoods. Like classic hotels including the Savoy in London, it will also have a 200 seat theatre.

Mama Shelter, Lisbon, Portugal

Near the famous shopping street of Avenida da Liberdade, Mama Shelter Lisboa is a design-focused hotel opening this spring. Carpets are inspired by traditional tin paintings known as azulejo, lampshades are made from local straw and tables created using recycled bottle caps.

The rooftop restaurant serving typical Portuguese dishes offers a birds-eye view of the city and the Tagus river.

Villa Passalacqua, Italy

This hotel is located on the shores of Lake Como in Italy. Pixabay

This 18th-century building on the shores of Lake Como was once owned by Count Andrea Lucini Passalacqua. It has played host to significant political figures in its past including Napoleon Bonaparte.

Now Villa Passalacqua has been transformed into a stunning hotel with details like secret passages, greenhouses and centuries-old wooden beams preserved in the renovation. A private dock allows guests to take excursions out onto the lake and the private Italian-style gardens offer a chance to escape.

With 24 elegant suites specifically curated to fit the hotel’s history, it is set to open in the summer of this year.

Cali Mykonos, Greece

Scheduled to open in June 2022, this resort is made up of 20 contemporary villas on the edge of a private beach. Each has its own private pool, sea views and outdoor dining space to host your own al fresco dinners.

If you fancy meeting up with other Cali Mykonos guests, there is also a 110-metre long infinity pool and on-site Mediterranean restaurant.

Its beachside location means you can easily be whisked off to the islands of Paros and Tinos via a fleet of yachts and speed boats.

Brindos Lac & Château, France

Brindos Lac & Château is set to reopen in spring of 2022. Brindos Lac & Château/Relais & Chateaux

A homage to the history of the Pays Basque, Brindos Lac & Château is just a short drive from Biarritz Airport near the southwest coast of France. With influence from its Spanish and Moorish history, it looks out over a 12-hectare private lake.

As well as 29 rooms located inside the Château, the hotel will have 10 floating suites that sit atop the water. Guests will be whisked off to their isolated lodgings via electric boat for the perfect isolated getaway.

Lanserhof Sylt, Germany

Lanserhof Sylt is opening on this German island in spring 2022. ©Ingenhoven Architects

The island of Sylt in Germany has long been known for its luxurious health resorts and the new Lanserhof Sylt is no exception. Guests will enjoy unspoilt views of the Wadden Sea and rugged moorlands which are home to an incredible range of wildlife.

Providing the perfect location to rest and recharge, this resort will have a team of medical professionals, CT and MRI scans and a range of therapies available. Guests can also indulge in the 5,000 square metre spa that features saunas, steam rooms and both indoor and outdoor pools.