The UK is full of picture-postcard views. From the rolling green hills of England to the peaks of Scotland, there are some great natural experiences to be had.

If you want to make the most of your next mini-break, finding a tranquil space to relax in is your best bet. To make this easier, we’ve tracked down seven of the most unusual holiday homes for nature lovers in the UK.

Whether you’re looking for somewhere remote in the Highlands, an off-grid spot in Wales, or a quiet retreat in the West Country, there’s something for everyone in these unique locations curated by Host Unusual.

7. The Nest, Wales

Al fresco baths, The Nest Host Unusual

If quiet seclusion is what you’re looking for, then this decidedly Hobbity house in Powys, Wales is the one for you.

Tucked among 300 acres of working farmland in central Wales, this holiday rental comes with a green roof and wildflower garden. In fact, The Nest is in such a remote location, that there are even two al-fresco bathtubs for you to relax in, with absolutely no fear of being seen.

Alongside all the usual creature comforts you’d expect from a luxury property - king size beds, rainfall shower - there’s also an outdoor hot tub so you can while away the evening under the stars. There’s even a fire pit for cooking up a delicious dinner too.

6. Eagle Brae Log Cabins, The Highlands

Eagle Brae Log Cabin Host Unusual

If you want to fall asleep in nature, literally, then these epic log cabins in the heart of the Highlands could be your ideal getaway. Located on the Struy Estate, owned by the Spencer-Nairn family since the 1930s, there are seven log cabins available - each one hand-crafted.

All the log cabins are sheltered from each other, ensuring you have privacy during your stay. Climate-conscious guests needn’t worry about their impact on the surrounding environment either, as each cabin is fully sustainable, with a green roof and micro-hydro scheme (an installation that harnesses the energy of running water).

With stays ranging from £580 (€686) for two nights, this level of craftsmanship doesn’t come cheap. But with the Scottish Highlands on your doorstep you couldn’t get any closer to nature if you tried.

5. The Birdwatchers’ Cabin, Golspie, Sutherland

The Birdwatchers' Cabin, Sutherland Host Unusual

If feathered friends are what you’re looking for, then this birdwatchers’ cabin in Sutherland is the perfect place to nest for a long weekend.

Sitting on the shores of Loch Fleet in the woodland of Balblair, this timber cabin is a must for nature lovers. On the doorstep of a nature reserve, you can step into the wild whenever you choose and be among rare flowers, pine and spruce trees and glittering lochs.

If you remember to pack your binoculars, you’ll be rewarded with views of pine martens, ospreys, otters and gamboling deer too.

The glass fronted cabin gives you plenty of opportunities to observe nature from the comfort of your armchair, or if you’re feeling more adventurous you can head to nearby Dunrobin Castle and watch their regular falconry displays.

After all that bird watching, you might be ready for a drink, so why not visit the Carnegie Whisky Cellars for a wee tour?

4. The Secret Yurts, Powys Wales

The Secret Yurts, Wales Host Unusual

Melting into the Welsh landscape, this campsite has strong eco-credentials, as well as more than a touch of luxury. Featuring three yurts with all the mod-cons, including fluffy beds and warm robes, the site is also home to hot tubs and a Finnish sauna.

Once you’re done relaxing though, there’s plenty to be enjoyed locally, including kayaking, quad biking and a range of local pubs and wine bars.

Everything at the Secret Yurts has been designed with sustainability in mind, from sustainable firewood for your log burner, to rainwater harvesting and solar panels.

This arrangement won’t limit you either, as there’s more than enough to explore by bike or on foot, including the surrounding woodland walk.

3. The Stonehouses, Ullapool, The Highlands

The Treetop Stonehouse, Ullapool Host Unusual

Ten minutes walk from the centre of Ullapool, the Stonehouses offer five star luxury in the heart of the Highlands. Sculpted out of stone, turf and grass, the two houses were designed by Hebridean architect Stuart Bagshaw. Both properties offer panoramic views of Loch Broom, with the larger of the two, the Curved Stone House, sleeping four, and the Treetop House sleeping three.

The Ullapool Hill Path network is right on your doorstep here, so you can explore Loch Broom and the surrounding mountains. If you want to take things a step further, the area is perfect for a spot of kayaking, and with the Loch below you there are plenty of opportunities for fishing too.

Each house comes with a sauna so you can relax at the end of a hard day’s hiking and enjoy the views towards the Assynt and Coigach mountains.

When you’re feeling fully rejuvenated, head into Ullapool itself to try some local whiskies at the Ceilidh Place.

2. Yeworthy Eco Treehouse, Eworthy, Devon

Yeworthy Eco Treehouse Host Unusual

Complete isolation is hard to find these days, but the owners of Yeworthy Eco Treehouse in Devon have managed to create it. Hidden among the treetops above a lake, this holiday rental is truly off-grid.

So off-grid in fact that the owners drive you there in a Jeep, which you get to keep for the rest of your stay.

The treehouse has no electricity, just a glowing log burner to keep you warm, and a gas stove so you can cook and boil your own water. There’s a sawdust toilet too, but there’s no shower, so bear that in mind if you’re planning to stay a while.

The treehouse comes with its own summer house, so you can relax by the rippling water, and there’s even a rowing boat so you can potter about on the lake.

Yeworthy is dog-friendly too, so feel free to bring your four-legged friend, who will love exploring the lake and surrounding woodland.

1. Cabin on the Lake, Machynlleth, Powys, Wales

Cabin on the Lake, Wales Host Unusual

Set in the peaceful surroundings of Gwalia Farm, the Cabin on the Lake has been owned by the same family since 1979. Encircled by the gentle green hills of mid Wales, the cabin is an eco-friendly retreat for those looking to relax, unplug and unwind.

Inside the cabin you’ll find a warm double bed, complete with alpaca blankets and a wood-burning stove for those chillier nights. While outdoors, there’s a decadent wood-fired hot tub for lounging in while looking out over the lake, as well as a firepit for cooking and toasting marshmallows underneath the stars.

The lake comes equipped with its own canoe too, and if you like hiking you can try out the local Precipice walk for glorious views over the surrounding hills.

If your muscles are aching after all that walking, you can even book yourself in for a massage at the farm, before settling down to play a board game by the fire.