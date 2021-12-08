If you want to beat the crowds, queues and expense of Paris, Lyon should be top of your list for your next holiday in France.

For foodies, there are plenty of top restaurants and local delicacies to sample. Film fans will be happy as there are numerous locations to visit where big movies were filmed.

And for history buffs, Lyon offers a chance to explore the old capital of Gaul as well as "la Résistance".

Join us for a virtual guided tour of Lyon

In this interactive 360-degree video, our reporter takes you on a personal guided tour of some of his favourite places in the city.

He has chosen a place to see, a place to eat and a place to sleep - maybe these will inspire you to take a trip to France's second largest metropolis.

Start the interactive 360-degree experience by clicking on the image above. You can enter full-screen mode by clicking the binoculars. Don't forget to turn the sound on, and the experience works best on a computer.

This video was filmed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.