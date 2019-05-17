360° tour: What's it like inside the European Parliament?

This is an interactive 360° story. You can move the image using your smartphone or your computer mouse. Click the round icons to move through the story.

Politicians all over Europe are right now entering the home stretch of their campaigns for a seat in the European Parliament.

But do you know what the parliament looks like inside? And what it's like to work there?

In this interactive 360° story, Euronews journalist Stephanie Burnett takes you on a tour of the parliament building in Brussels to meet the MEPs, staffers, journalists and ordinary citizens who make the heart of European democracy tick.