St. Petersburg’s annual Festival of Flowers is just one in a series of exciting events planned to coincide with World Tourism Day on September 25. Stand up paddleboarding (SUP) festival and International Festival of Brass Bands are also being held to mark the occasion in the city.

The Festival of Flowers is famous for its large, vibrant arrangements. Designed by the city’s best florists, these displays are the centrepiece for the flower parade, which also features horse-drawn carriages, customized motor vehicles, retro cars, artistic displays, dancers and models adorned in floral outfits.

This year, the theme for the floral designs focuses on the UEFA European Football Championship 2020 with a special fancy-dress procession to celebrate the host cities from the competition, including St. Petersburg.

You can watch the procession live in this article at 2.00pm CET on Saturday, September 25

Alongside the Festival of Flowers is the International Festival of Brass Bands – an annual event that has been held for more than 10 years. The Festival of Brass Bands is a celebration of classical Russian brass band and marching band music. It includes a large marching parade and a series of parade ground displays that feature famous brass bands and leading Russian classical and opera musicians and performers. The event will be held next to the St Petersburg Stadium (the Gazprom arena) and will showcase famous compositions from a range of St. Petersburg and Leningrad composers.

Alongside the Festival of Flower and Brass bands, The SUP Festival will also bring a colourful display of costumed paddle boarders to St Petersburg. Hundreds of participants will row along the Moika river - one of the rivers that encircle the centre of this historic city.