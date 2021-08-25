Italian airline Alitalia has announced that all flights from October 15 will be cancelled.

The airline is officially closing so passengers with flights booked after October 15 should read on for what to do next.

Why is Alitalia closing?

Italy has struggled to find investors to save the bankrupt airline after it was put into state administration in 2017. The situation has been made worse by the pandemic which saw flights grounded around the world for months and Alitalia will now cease operations entirely later this year.

In 2019, before the COVID-19 hit, the airline carried 21.3 million passengers to 81 different destinations with 3,600 flights every week. Until recently it employed more than 10,000 staff but it is unclear what will happen to them when Alitalia closes.

What if I have already booked tickets with Alitalia?

The options for passengers are a little complicated, but it does seem that you will be able to fly, or get a refund.

It’s important to note that you’ll have the most options available if you bought your Alitalia flights before August 24 2021, with a ticket number that starts with “055”. This is the first thing to check.

The good news is that the airline is getting government support- and this will be passed on to passengers. The Italian government has created a €100 million fund to reimburse customers of the airline. It comes after the country agreed a bailout deal with the EU to create a new debt-free company that would take over its assets.

Alitalia check-in counters at the Terminal T1 of Rome's Fiumicino international airport. ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP or licensors

Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera estimates that there are around 250,000 people who are due to fly with Alitalia after October 15.

The company says that these customers will have two options: replace their flights with an equivalent Alitalia flight before that date, or receive a full refund.

If replacing their ticket, passengers can either rebook or reroute their original journey. Rebooking involves changing your flight to one before October 15th but arriving at the same destination. This option is free.

It is also possible to change the destination to travel before this date or reroute your flight. But this might incur additional costs if the price of the flights is different. If the new flight is cheaper then there will be no reimbursement of the price difference and international flights cannot be changed for national ones or vice versa.

Alitalia announced on social media that it would send a “direct communication” to all customers with instructions. More information here.

From midnight 25/8 Alitalia will no longer sell tickets for flights from 15/10. It will be possible to rebook the flight within 14/10 or request a full refund. Soon a direct communication will be sent to all customers with further instructions. More info https://t.co/TqC0Gt8iIWpic.twitter.com/DT7jMi4bqJ — Alitalia (@Alitalia) August 24, 2021

What is Alitalia being replaced with?

Alitalia is being replaced by state-owned ITA (Italia Trasporto Aereo) which will start selling tickets from August 26th. The new airline will begin flying on October 15th after Italy’s civil authorities gave it the green light last week.

ITA will buy 52 of Alitalia’s aircraft alongside its airport slots and other assets. It plans to operate flights to destinations including New York, Boston, Miami, Tokyo and numerous European cities from airports in Rome and Milan. There are plans for the airline to slowly grow its fleet to 105 planes by 2025.

Bookings from Alitalia will not be valid for ITA and to fly with the new airline passengers will be required to book through the company’s new website (not yet operational), travel agencies or airport offices.