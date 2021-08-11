Stuck planning your post-lockdown date or sophisticated family outing?

The delectably immersive Van Gogh Alive's art experience is back in Europe this summer after mesmerising 8 million people in 70 different cities.

Thousands of sights and sounds depicting the work one of the greatest artists of our time coat the walls and floors of a purpose built, multi-roomed space over 2,000 square metres large.

Guests are invited to sit among projections of the Dutch artist's most iconic works, with opportunities to learn about and recreate the art yourself.

Its current base is in among the lush greenery of London's Kensington Gardens, directly across from the Royal Albert Hall. You can purchase tickets from now up until September 26 before the experience heads north to Manchester from October 22.

Explore the optical illusions of Van Gogh Alive's mirrored sunflower room Van Gogh Alive

What can visitors to Van Gogh Alive expect from the experience?

You'll be welcomed by over 3,000 images that are spectacularly presented through the living, breathing walls of Kensington Gardens. It's a beautiful, often tragic narrative that guides you through the complete journey that was Vincent Van Gogh's life.

The exhibition includes show-stopping, animated works of Starry Night, Sunflowers and the lesser-known paintings that were inspired by Van Gogh's love of Japanese woodprints.

The gallery combines state of the art technology that aspires to make the paintings live and breathe across the room, with the curators going as far as diffusing the smells of Provence, France, into the cavernous space to emulate the region the artist created some of his best work.

The purpose-built space is currently situated in West London's Kensington Gardens Van Gogh Alive

The exhibition is constantly finding new ways to entertain its visitors

"We first displayed in 2011 at Singapore ArtScience Museum and have without fail updated and upgraded the experience annually since," says Rob Kirk, who has worked at the helm of the exhibition since its inception.

"This involves continually enhancing and improving the immersive content by adding in new sections, animations, text, constantly upgrading the technology to ensure we remain at the cutting-edge."

He says new visitors to Van Gogh Alive are in for its most enhanced version yet. Recent developments have included interactive, Instagram-friendly components such as Vincent's Bedroom display, the Sunflower selfie room and the exhibit's Art Tutorial Studios, where guests are encouraged to get creative.

Van Gogh Alive's return to Europe has proven to be a success on social media, too.

If you ever get the chance to, visit Van Gogh Alive, it's probably one of the best things I experienced all year. 🌻 pic.twitter.com/q37vOkLS6o — ²³Mina⁷🦋⚓ (@eclipseofadaisy) August 11, 2021

Van Gogh Alive is fantastic,a feast for your senses, quite moving too. Some parts of the paintings move, like cinemagraphs, and it’s all set to a perfect list of classical music (the selection list is on Spotify) You should go to see it! #art#London#VanGoghpic.twitter.com/BwGbmYuLki — 🎨🏺🖌📚 Dandizette Arts 💙 📸 🧵✂️ (@Dandizette_Arts) August 5, 2021

London's immersive gallery now contains more interactive experiences than ever Van Gogh Alive / Ian Baker Photography

The gallery's sensory experience is contrasted by some quieter moments to reflect on the artist's legacy Van Gogh Alive

Where will Van Gogh Alive head next?

The animated gallery has recently opened in Adelaide and next on the schedule in the coming weeks are Denver, Beijing, Munich plus the next stops of our UK tour (in Manchester's Media City).

There are also plans to expand the exhibition's presence across Asia and America, so watch this space.

Tickets areon sale nowand priced from £24.00 (**€28) for adults and £14.00 (€16.50) for children, with concessions available.**