Inside the first hotel in the Europe to take cryptocurrency payments

Guests staying at any hotel with The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts network will now be able to pay for their stay using cryptocurrency.

Fans of Bitcoin, Ethereum and 40 other popular virtual currencies will be able to make secure transactions for bookings at any Pavilions residence of their choice.

Places to stay under the Pavilions brand span Europe and Asia, from three boutique hotels in Rome to tropical residences in Phuket.

They join US luxury chain Kessler Collection, who announced they would start taking Bitcoin payments as part of a growing number of destinations embracing virtual currencies.

How does it work?

The announcement is the result of a partnership between the group and leading global crypto-payment gateway, Coindirect. The company appeared during the crypto-boom back in 2017 and has since overseen €300 million in payments across a number of businesses.

At present, crypto-payments must be completed through a booking centre via email, with a website booking system featuring in the coming months.

The guest receives a payment link that expires 90 minutes after the time of their booking for maximum security. From there, details can be provided via QR code or virtual wallet data storage on your smartphone.

A complete list of accepted cryptocurrencies can be found here.

This crypto-tourism partnership is the first of its kind

Pavilions will be the first global tourism and hospitality group to introduce cryptocurrency into their complex booking network.

"We pride ourselves on providing partners a platform for instant secure payments with over 40 Cryptocurrencies; this was a critical factor for The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts,” says Jesse Hemson-Struthers, CEO and co-founder of Coindirect.

He describes the process as “safe, flexible and easy” for those who choose this alternative payment method.

"Guests can take advantage of paying in the Cryptocurrency of their choice, based on the currency and location they are situated in at the time of booking, offering more freedom and a contemporary, personalised service." he continues.

The company hopes the inclusion of crypto will allow them to lead the way as luxury hospitality steps into the digital world.

"Personalised experiences are at the core of our DNA, allowing this flexibility in payments combined with security and peace of mind for our guests is the next step in personalised and bespoke services,” adds Gordon Oldham, Founder & Owner, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts.