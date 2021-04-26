Chernobyl as a tourism destination. What is it like? | In pictures

Ukraine marks the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, the biggest one in the history of nuclear energy.

The consequences of it are still impossible to evaluate – but we do know that a huge radioactive cloud gradually reached almost every corner on Earth.

The view over the cooling pond of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and reactor No. 4, covered with the protective shield and Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

The first responders worked on the station with the minimum of protective clothing, around 30 of them died from radiation poisoning in days. Overall, over half a million people took part in clean-up efforts.

Oleksiy Breus, was among them, initially, he was an operator of the 4th block control panel, on duty on the day of the disaster there, he later joined the forces of the first responders.

“Chernobyl is a big lesson, he told Euronews. We learned a lot technologically, and also in overcoming the results, and how to deal with it, how to use it. Tourism is one of the options on how to use Chernobyl. Tourism here is not entertainment. Even when the tourists come here for entertainment, they return in a totally different mood. Visiting the exclusion zone gives a feeling that you are now connected to this event of the Biblical scale.”

Today, 30 kilometres around Chernobyl Nuclear Power plant remains to be an exclusion zone. In Prypyat, now a ghost town that previously served the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the deserted buildings decay slowly after the evacuation, trees grow on its boulevards.

Our editor Natalia Liubchenkova has returned there 4 times over the years, check her photographs in this gallery.

Radar Duga, an over-the-horizon radar system, used from July 1976 to December 1989 as part of the Soviet missile defence early-warning radar network Chernobyl exclusion zone, Ukraine. Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

The Ferris Wheel in an abandoned amusement park in Pripyat, Ukraine Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

An abandoned school in Prypiat', the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, Ukraine Natalia Liubchenkova

A gym in an abandoned Pripyat school, Chernobyl, Ukraine Nataliia Liubchenkova/Euronews

An abandoned swimming pool in Pripyat school, Chernobyl, Ukraine Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

The nature is taking over a room near the gym in an abandoned school in Prypiat, Ukraine Natalia Liubchenkova

Abandoned school library in Pripyat, Ukraine Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

An abandoned grocery store surrounded by vegetation in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, Ukraine Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

An interior of the house in an abandoned village in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, Ukraine Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

Slide below to see how the 4th reactor of Chernobyl Nuclear power plant looked before and after the installation of the new shield in 2016. Until then it was covered by an older casing installed shortly after the disaster. It served almost 30 years and needed to be changed for a long time.

Breus says Chernobyl is a museum, even though it does not have an official status of one. The Association of Chernobyl Tour Operators has even bigger plans for it. For the past couple of years, it has been working on getting UNESCO World Heritage status for the exclusion zone.