Greece has lifted its quarantine requirement for travellers from the European Union provided they have been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 over the previous 72 hours.

The new rule, announced today, also applies to travellers from Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and the US, the Greek Civil Aviation Authority (YPA) said. All other international arrivals will still need to show a negative test and self-isolate for seven days.

Vaccinated travellers will have to present a certificate, in English, showing that they have been fully immunised, The second dose must have been received at least 14 days before the date of travel.

The measure "will be in force until April 26". The YPA releases guidance on a weekly basis.

The Greek government had announced last month that it planned to reopen its borders to foreign tourists in May. It stressed at the time that travellers would need to follow the same COVID-19 rules as residents, including the mandatory use of face masks in public.

Authorities will continue to carry out random checks at the point of entry with people who test positive required to quarantine for 14 days.