What are the newly-announced travel restrictions in Europe?

As COVID-19 cases spike across Europe, major tourist destinations are tightening their borders. We bring you the latest changes to rules and regulations.

Portugal

On Monday 29 March, the Portuguese government extended and tightened border restrictions. Now, people coming from EU countries where the incidence rate is over 500 cases per 100,000 population may only enter for essential business. Arrivals will have to quarantine for 14 days.

All passengers, whether arriving by land or air, must present a negative PCR test taken during the previous 72 hours. Those who have not taken one will need to take and pay for a test on arrival.

Upon arrival, travellers are expected to abide by the same COVID-19 restrictions as citizens. As an example, travel is currently prohibited between different areas of the country.

You can find out more here.

Italy

Italy plans to introduce a five-day quarantine for all travellers arriving from European Union countries, health ministry sources said on Tuesday 30 March. Up until now, this has only applied to arrivals from non-EU countries. They have yet to announce when this rule will be law.

Travellers will also be required to take a coronavirus test before leaving the country and an additional test after their quarantine period is over.

Here are the details in full.

Germany

Germany announced on Tuesday 30 March that it would tighten land border controls for the next 8 to 14 days.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said, "It doesn't matter where you come from, Poland, France, or Denmark, everyone should expect to be checked.”

Further details are still to be announced.

In full via this link.

Spain

Authorities in Spain have just extended restrictions on ‘unnecessary travel’ until April 30, exceeding the original target by a month.

International arrivals will not be allowed to make non-essential trips to Spain by air, land, or sea during the Easter period, or for the rest of the month.

More here.

France

There are currently no changes to travel guidance in and out of France, but the COVID-19 situation is being closely monitored following a surge in cases. This currently includes nearly 5,000 citizens in intensive care.

A full lockdown has been reinstated across the major cities and towns. Countries like the UK are considering adding France to its red list, which would mean all land, sea and air travel would be banned.

Here are some extra details.

Stay up to date with the latest travel restrictions for all European countries via our dedicated page. It is constantly updated with any updates to European travel.

Every weekday Euronews Travel brings you a story from somewhere different around the world. Download the Euronews app to get an alert for this and other breaking news. It's available on Apple and Android devices.