A consortium of airports and airlines in the UK is asking for a traffic light system to assess passenger health and get the industry travelling again.

They suggest dual-testing schemes could be a viable alternative for international travellers. They say testing may be useful in both reducing imported cases and in monitoring and reducing the risk of introducing a critical mass of a variant of concern.

Michele Granatstein, partner and Head of Aviation at Oxera economics consultancy says the current policy has served us well in terms of reducing risk of infections from international travellers, but authorities should be looking at how to reopen international travel safely:

"It is important to consider how we can reopen travel in a way that minimises the risk to public health and allow us to reopen travel safely, but at the same time minimises disruption and costs to travellers, the economy and the aviation sector more generally."

