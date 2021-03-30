This content is not available in your region

Italy and Germany tighten rules for EU travel amid third wave of pandemic

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, sit at distance in a tram in downtown Rome, Monday, March 15, 2021.   -   Copyright  Alessandra Tarantino/AP
By Euronews with AFP

Italy plans to introduce a five-day quarantine for all travellers arriving from European Union countries, health ministry sources said on Tuesday.

Travellers will also be required to take a coronavirus test before leaving the country and a further test after their quarantine period is over.

Italy already had similar measures in place for non-EU countries.

Germany also announced on Tuesday that it would tighten land border controls for the next 8 to 14 days.

"It doesn't matter where you come from, Poland, France, or Denmark, everyone should expect to be checked," said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.

The new travel restrictions come as Europe is hard-hit by a deadly third wave of COVID-19 fuelled by a surge of a more contagious British variant.

