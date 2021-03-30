Italy plans to introduce a five-day quarantine for all travellers arriving from European Union countries, health ministry sources said on Tuesday.

Travellers will also be required to take a coronavirus test before leaving the country and a further test after their quarantine period is over.

Italy already had similar measures in place for non-EU countries.

Germany also announced on Tuesday that it would tighten land border controls for the next 8 to 14 days.

"It doesn't matter where you come from, Poland, France, or Denmark, everyone should expect to be checked," said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.

The new travel restrictions come as Europe is hard-hit by a deadly third wave of COVID-19 fuelled by a surge of a more contagious British variant.