Life onboard an Antarctic research base closed to tourists

If not for the pandemic, this would be high season at Akademik Vernadsky Antarctic Station, a Ukrainian research base off the west coast of Antarctica. During the summer season, from December- March, the base would usually receive 5000 tourists, most of them off Antarctic cruises. But with tourism at a standstill, daily routines look very different for these polar explorers.

So how are they spending their time? What are they researching? What do they do during their down time? How do they keep warm? And why do they wear tuxedoes once a week?

The team members of the 25th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition near Galindez Island, Wilhelm Archipelago, Antarctic Yevhenii Prokopchuk

A penguin stands next to Akademik Vernadsky Antarctic Station Yevhenii Prokopchuk

The Station’s story and its team

The research base, which is stationed on the Argentine Galindez Island in the Wilhelm Archipelago, was originally named the Faraday Station. It was given this named by the British, who founded the Station in 1947. Almost 50 years later, in 1996, it was handed over to Ukraine. This month marked the mission's 25th anniversary.

There is a polar research team at the base year-round, with 11 team members currently onboard, including geophysicists, biologists and hydro-meteorologists.

The 25th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition at Akademik Vernadsky Antarctic station Vadym Zhukovskyi

Research work

The station’s biologist Oleksandr Salhanski explains what they are working on at the moment, "The focus of our current research is the penguin colonies and the biodiversity of the surrounding islands. The bacteria and plankton tell scientists about climate change."

The team monitors marine mammals and birds, studying their feeding behaviour, and also the diets of local fish. The influence of sea lions and penguins on the local flora is also on Oleksandr’s agenda.

Photo ID of species is also carried out for research and catalogisation.

Newborn Weddell seal, named Halinka by the team, with her mother Yevhenii Prokopchuk

Antarctic landscape photographed during a scientific whale watching trip Yevhenii Prokopchuk

Biologist Oleksandr Salhanski during field work Yevhenii Prokopchuk

Colonies of penguins near Akademik Vernadsky Antarctic Station Yevhenii Prokopchuk

Penguin nesting time at Galindez Island Yevhenii Prokopchuk

A crabeater seal near the main building of Akademik Vernadsky Antarctic Station Yevhenii Prokopchuk

"Antarctica is the only continent that has not been anthropologically influenced and has remained as pristine as it was millions of years ago. Studying its history, we might find the keys to our future", says the leader of the 25th Antarctic expedition, the geophysicist Yurii Otruba.

"For instance" he continues, "the icebergs and glaciers of Antarctica affect the climate of the entire planet. We study the ozone hole, we observe near space, the ionosphere, conduct some meteorological and glaciological studies."

When not conducting research, polar explorers have to make sure their training in fire safety and surviving extreme weather is up to date.

Dry suit training for the team Yevhenii Prokopchuk

Free time, food and traditions

To keep the team entertained during down time, the Station has a bar, a pool table and a library. Previously, tourists were able to send postcards from the base. But the Station is currently only connected to the outside world via the internet.

The library at Akademik Vernadsky Antarctic Station Yevhenii Prokopchuk

The team brings food supplies for the year with them to the Station. They call their menu ‘continental’ and similar to what they would eat back home in Ukraine. Porridge, soup, omelettes, steak and fish are among their favourite meals. Dairy products such as cheese, yoghurt and sour cream are whipped up using dried milk.

Because the shipways are blocked by ice during the winter months, fresh fruit and vegetables are off the menu from October to the middle of February. At that point, some treats arrive with the summer expedition which joins the main team for a couple of months.

The team gets dressed up in evening gowns and suits every Saturday evening, upholding a tradition established by the former British occupants.

Pickled cabage preparation is team work at Akademik Vernadsky Antarctic Station AP Photo

The team playing pool in the Station's bar Yevhenii Prokopchuk

Weather

It is currently summer at the base, when temperatures move between a few degrees below to a few degrees above zero, hydrometeorologist Ihor Artemenko tells us. In winter temperatures can fall to -25°C, but tend to average -5°C and -15°C.

Snow covers the entrance to one of the The Ukrainian Antarctic Akademik Vernadsky station buildings Yevhenii Prokopchuk

The view of Akademik Vernadsky Antarctic Station, Galindez Island, Wilhelm Archipelago, Antarctic Yevhenii Prokopchuk

Humidity levels can reach 100%, and it rains or snows here 270 days a year. Currently, the snow is 140cm deep. The wind can reach speeds of up to 40km/h.

Every weekday at 21.00 CET, Euronews Travel brings you a story from somewhere different around the world. Download the Euronews app to get an alert for this and other breaking news. It's available on Apple and Android devices.