This week Europe's most active volcano Mount Etna put on spectacular show, a 139-year-old Victorian house was relocated on the streets of San Francisco, and NASA released new photos and videos taken by their Perseverance rover on Mars.

These and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

A fiery river of glowing lava flows on the north-east side of the Mt Etna volcano engulfed with ashes and smoke near Milo, Sicily. February 24, 2021 Salvatore Allegra/AP

Workers pass a Victorian home as a truck pulls it through San Francisco, USA. February 21, 2021 Noah Berger/AP

NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover photo of Jezero Crater taken after touching down on the Red Planet. February 21, 2021 NASA/JPL-Caltech via AFP

People gather and sit in front of the Sacre Coeur Basilica atop the Montmartre hill amid good weather in Paris, France. February 21, 2021 Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP

A man throws a flower bouquet during a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain. February 22, 2021 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in an online class, during a visit to Sedgehill School in Lewisham, south east London. February 23, 2021 Jack Hill/AP

French President Emmanuel Macron visits a farm during an official trip to Burgundy focused on Agricultural issues. February 23, 2021 Ludovic Marin/AFP

People watch a livestream of the ceremony to mark 'China's accomplishments in poverty eradication' at a village in liuzhou, Guangxi province. February 25, 2021 STR/AFP

Cars line up in a parking lot at NRG Park as people wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a federally supported site in Houston, Texas. February 24, 2021 Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP

A woman waits her turn to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the city begins the vaccination of people over the age of 80. February 22, 2021 Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo

A polar bear cub named Kara, born last November, makes her first steps outside in the Zoological and Botanical park in Mulhouse, France. February 25, 2021 Sebastien Bozon/AFP

Migrating Cranes flock at the Hula Lake conservation area, north of the Sea of Galilee, in northern Israel - one of the stops on their way to Africa. February 24, 2021 Oded Balilty/AP Photo

