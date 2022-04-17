Invisible House is a mirrored 22-story horizontal skyscraper that virtually disappears into the desert landscape that surrounds it.

For $2,500 a night (€2,100), you and 7 friends will have 90 acres (36 hectares) all to yourselves, not to mention a 1,200m mountain and access to Joshua Tree National Park in southeastern California.

The house was designed by a film producer and an artist to help guests connect with nature. Features such as floor-to-ceiling sliding doors bring the outside in, while walking trails on the surrounding land allow you to get up-close with nature.

The owners say the property was built to "float over the rocks" and have minimal impact on the landscape. They say the property's footprint is close to zero as it is powered by electricity and built with environmentally-friendly materials.

30m swimming pool inside Invisible House in Joshua Tree National Park, California, USA Invisible House

Guests have use of a 1-bedroom home just next to the main house. Known as the OMD Prefab, it was moved from its original home on Venice Beach and was also designed with green credentials in mind.

Poolside seating got an upgrade inside Invisible House in Joshua Tree National Park, California, USA Invisible House

One of three king size beds in Invisible House in Joshua Tree National Park, California, USA Invisible House

When not out walking in Joshua Tree National Park, guests can use the 100ft (30m) indoor swimming pool, an 86" 4K TV, or the BBQ which transforms into a fire pit.

You can even look out on the desert while you're showering in Invisible House in Joshua Tree National Park, California, USA Invisible House

As well as being a holiday home, Invisible House can be booked for private events. The 20m projection wall will certainly make your Powerpoint presentation stand out.

Have your best movie night ever in Invisible House in Joshua Tree National Park, California, USA Invisible Hotel

Invisible House in Joshua Tree National Park, California, USA Invisible House

Previous guests have said Invisible House was, “A once in a lifetime place to stay. Absolutely loved the house, the fire pit, the pool ... all the great hikes that start from the house. Amazing!!!” and, "This is an extraordinary gem! Stunning. Best airbnb I've stayed at."