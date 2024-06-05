By AP & Euronews

A "very small number of accounts" were compromised, according to TikTok.

TikTok has taken steps to stop a cyberattack targeting high-profile accounts, the social media platform said in a statement.

“Our security team was recently alerted to malicious actors targeting CNN’s TikTok account," TikTok spokesperson Jason Grosse said.

Grosse said TikTok was working with the media company to restore access to the account and add "enhanced security measures".

“We are dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the platform and will continue to monitor for any further inauthentic activity,” Grosse added.

TikTok said the cyberattack took place through the platform's direct-messaging feature.

It did not share more information about the nature of the hack nor the number of accounts that were targeted.

Grosse did say only “a very small number of accounts were compromised.”

TikTok noted that the account of reality TV star Paris Hilton was targeted but not compromised.

CNN did not immediately reply to a request for comment.