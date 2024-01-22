Elon Musk visits Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German death camp

By Euronews with AP

Musk has faced criticism for subscribing to an antisemitic conspiracy theory and allowing hate messages on his social media platform X

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk, who has been accused of allowing antisemitic messages on his social media platform, X, visited the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp on Monday.

Musk's visit to the most notorious site of the horrors of the Holocaust came before a scheduled appearance later on Monday at a conference on antisemitism organised by the European Jewish Association in the nearby Polish city of Krakow.

The billionaire has faced accusations from the Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish civil rights organisation, and others of tolerating antisemitic messages on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, since purchasing it in 2022.

He sparked an outcry in November, including from the White House, when he responded on X to a user who accused Jews of hating white people and professing indifference to antisemitism by posting, “You have said the actual truth.” He later apologised for the comment, calling it the “dumbest” post that he’s ever done.

Several big brands, including Disney and IBM, stopped advertising on the platform last year after liberal advocacy group Media Matters said that their ads were appearing alongside pro-Nazi content and white nationalist posts.

X has since sued Media Matters, saying the Washington-based non-profit manufactured the report to “drive advertisers from the platform and destroy X Corp.”

Musk was photographed visiting the Birkenau site together with Daily Wire podcaster Ben Shapiro, who was also set to attend the European Jewish Association (EJA) conference.

Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk, centre, walks during his visit to the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Andrzej Rudiak/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

More than 1.1 million people were murdered by the Nazis and their henchmen at Auschwitz during World War II.

Most who were killed were Jews, but the victims also included Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war, and others. In all, about six million European Jews died during the Holocaust. When the Soviets liberated the camp, they found about 7,000 survivors.