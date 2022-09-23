A small, white, three-wheeled vehicle threads its way through parked cars and traffic to the doors of hungry pizza eaters in the US city of Detroit.

The autonomous delivery robot detects and avoids pedestrians and obstacles thanks to its cameras, radar and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) remote sensing technology.

The company that developed the bot, Magna, says it’s exclusively powered by electricity and can travel at speeds of up to 32 km/h.

The global mobility technology company says such delivery robots could reduce last-mile delivery costs and carbon emissions in cities.

Around the world, companies like Magna and Uber eats have been betting on these bots, amid steady demand for last-mile autonomous delivery as consumers continue to order meals from the comfort of their homes even after the lifting of lockdowns.

