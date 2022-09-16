Australian swimmer Jessica Smith puts mascara on with her bionic hand.

Smith was born without a left hand, but ever since a traumatic scald injury caused by a prosthesis she wore as a child, she never wanted to be fitted with such a device again.

That was only until Nexus, a bionic hand that can be updated remotely anywhere in the world, sparked her curiosity.

"I think that I was ready to try something like this," said Smith, a motivational speaker and children's author.

Simon Pollard, the founder of Covvi, believes the remote assistance via an app is what sets its product apart from its rivals.

"The fact we can change some of the things that the customer wants remotely is a really powerful thing and a first to market," the chief executive said.

Smith, who was a 2004 Athens Paralympian and formerly sceptical of prosthetics, enjoys how adaptable the device is.

"I've had a few kids ask if I can do different hand gestures, some polite, some not so polite. I asked Covvi this morning, and I know that will be done in the next couple of hours," she said.

She is also rather proud of the bionic appearance of the hand.

"I'm not trying to hide who I am, I'm adding and expanding on who I am by being able to access technology that's never been available before".

For more on this story, watch the video in the media player above.