Ireland’s privacy watchdog has fined Facebook’s parent company Meta €17 million for violating data protection laws.

The regulator said that the big tech giant did not have the "appropriate technical and organisational" measures in place to effectively protect the users' data.

In the European Union, Meta must comply with the bloc's strict General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) on privacy.

Under GDPR, the Irish regulator leads cross-border data privacy cases for big tech companies that have their European headquarters in Dublin.

An investigation was launched into how the company had handled personal data in twelve data breach notifications between June and December 2018.

"This fine is about record-keeping practices from 2018 that we have since updated, not a failure to protect people’s information," Meta said in a statement.

"We take our obligations under the GDPR seriously, and will carefully consider this decision as our processes continue to evolve".

The Irish Data Protection Commission has previously investigated Meta for a number of data and privacy issues and fined the company’s WhatsApp communications service €225 million in September for another GDPR violation.