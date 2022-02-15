Euronews Debates: How can digital innovations regenerate a region?

Many of Japan’s regional communities are at a crossroads. Major change is on the horizon, as the government has announced its intention to tackle widespread issues such as depopulation and ageing populations through an innovative revitalisation plan.

Bringing new digital technologies to the towns and villages in need of regeneration is at the heart of the strategy, encompassing everything from 5G provision to developing infrastructure that can support future services such as automated driving and dynamic traffic control, along with satellite offices.

Euronews is bringing together a group of influential and experienced policymakers and industry insiders to debate best practices in regeneration. They will be discussing case studies including Kamiyama, Ina and others outside Japan, along with the broader themes of successful regeneration through digital technology.

You can watch the debate live in this article on March 1 at 11.00 CET.

On the agenda for the debate are these key questions: How do you define a successful revitalisation scheme? What are the key ingredients? How can we ensure regeneration doesn’t alienate the existing population by pushing up prices?

Our panel will address these topics and more, in a 90-minute debate hosted by Euronews moderator Damon Embling. The conversation will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session in which viewers will have the chance to put their questions to the group.

Announcing the new policy in a recent speech, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said:

“The main actors in the new capitalism are the local regions. We will powerfully promote the Vision for a Digital Garden City Nation Realization, solving local issues as well as achieving bottom-up growth from the local regions to the national level.”

He added: “Rather than a simple deregulation, we aim to create new rules that will create new services for local communities to enrich our daily lives.”

So what does this look like on the ground? There have been some standout successes in recent years that can undoubtedly serve as inspiration to communities looking to their own futures.

Kamiyama City, in Tokushima Prefecture, Shikoku, a small, mountainous community that struggled with an ageing population, turned its fortunes around through a series of innovative and creative projects – underpinned by digital development.

A rapid and extensive fibre-optic broadband rollout meant the town became able to support satellite offices for larger companies from Tokyo. Along with arts and international exchange programmes, these changes attracted new residents who in turn breathed new life into the local schools and economy.

Other locations, such as Ina City in Nagano Prefecture tackled the challenge of a shortage of doctors with the help of technology, setting up a mobile health clinic that connected local people with a doctor who could examine them remotely.

Inspirational examples such as these are setting the standard high for future projects in other parts of the country, but naturally, each community has its own unique set of values, strengths and challenges, making revitalisation an exciting, but complex prospect.

Meet our panellists:

Mitomo Shigeki

Counsellor, Cabinet Secretariat of the Council for the Realisation of the Vision for a Digital Garden City Nation.

With a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Tokyo and an MBA from Cornell University in 1999, Mitomo joined the Ministry of Finance in 1995. As a chief researcher at the NRI Center for Strategic Management & Innovation, he led the Japan-China joint research and the study group on the trinity shock revival strategy for COVID. He is also an expert member of the Association for Resilience Japan, working to action its recommendations.

He has created and founded various organisations including the SDGs Innovation HUB (SIH).

Kato Yuriko

CEO M2Labo.inc.

Kato graduated from Tokyo University and has a Master’s degree in Precision Farming from Cranfield University. She joined NASA's project, which looks into producing foods on spaceships. After working for Canon and serving as R&D leader at an industrial machinery company, she founded M2 Labo in 2009 with the aim of achieving a sustainable society. She has expertise in local business development, agricultural robots, and numerical analysis.

Kato was awarded the Grand Prize in the Development Bank of Japan's 1st Women's New Business Plan Competition in 2012.

Chris Starkie

CEO of New Anglia LEP

Starkie will share his experience of regenerating counties in the east of England and the role digital elements play in that. The LEP Network champions the impact and value of Local Enterprise Partnerships in building local economic growth and prosperity across England. It acts as the lead commentator and negotiator for LEPs at a national level along with government, advisers, businesses, academia, think tanks, among other key players. It also acts as a central source of information and data on LEPs at a national level.

Alex Kerr

Founder and President NPO Chiiori Trust

Hailing from Totsukawa Village, Alex Kerr is a researcher of eastern culture and founder and president of the NPO Chiiori Trust. Born in 1952, in Maryland, USA, he read Japanese Studies at Yale University in 1974. While at Yale, he studied at the International Center of Keio University. After graduating in Chinese Studies at the University of Oxford in 1977, he moved to Japan. He has worked on projects to revitalise old houses in various parts of Japan, including Totsukawa village.